Shapoor Zadran Allowed to Return for National Team After Five Months Ban

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2018)

The disciplinary committee of Afghanistan Cricket Board has lifted the ban imposed on Shapoor Zadran, allowing the fast bowler to return to the national team after more than five months.

31-year-old Zadran was banned from playing in the team after breaching disciplinary rules against the coach and the captain in a training camp outside the country on May 29, ACB said in a statement.

“His actions had been reported by the couch in written format to the cricket board leadership. Apart from cash fine, Zadran had been warned that he could not play for the national team anymore if he repeats such acts,” the statement said.

Shapoor has played 43 one-day international and 34 T20 matches so far Afghanistan. The last international match he played was in on June 5 against Bangladesh.