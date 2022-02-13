Latest News
Shaheen says no women will be appointed to cabinet
Suhail Shaheen, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) designated envoy to the United Nations (UN), said in an interview with Ariana News on Friday night that there in no need to include women in the new cabinet and that the IEA’s current caretaker government is inclusive.
He did say however that it was important to ensure women’s rights.
“It is not necessary for any women to be in the cabinet of the caretaker government, and [the inclusion of] women in the cabinet won’t ensure all women’s rights,” said Shaheen.
This comes amid growing calls by the international community for the IEA to establish an inclusive government and for them to ensure women’s and girls’ rights in order to gain international recognition.
He said however that while the current government is inclusive, the international community wants to impose its political systems on Afghanistan.
“First they have political considerations and want to impose [their] political system on Afghanistan; Afghans don’t want this. Second, they want to include people in government that are loyal to them, and work for their interests; according to the West that is an inclusive government,” said Shaheen.
He also stated that UN agencies can continue working in Afghanistan in order to help Afghans.
The IEA’s decision to allow UN agencies to operate in Afghanistan comes after a number of countries said recently that while they are not willing to recognize the new government they are prepared to help Afghans through the UN.
Muttaqi heads delegation for talks in Qatar
Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Qatar on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
According to the Ministry, Muttaqi, who is leading a senior delegation, will hold meetings with representatives of Gulf countries, the Europe Union, Islamic Scholar Associations, and diplomatic missions operating from Doha instead of Kabul.
A number of western countries including the United States have transferred their embassies to Doha, following the takeover of Kabul by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.
The IEA’s visit comes just two days after US President Joe Biden decided to give $3.5 billion in frozen assets of Afghanistan to victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Afghans condemn US plan to fund 9/11 victims with their assets
Afghans firmly denounce the United States for unfreezing Afghanistan’s central bank assets to compensate victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack, claiming that the blocked assets belong to the Afghan people.
US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order on the blocked property of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the central bank, held in the US, stating half the foreign reserves will be used to compensate the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
According to the White House’s statement, Biden requested that about $7 billion of the frozen assets will be divided equally, with half funding 9/11 victims.
The other half will be transferred to a consolidated account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, “for the benefit of the Afghan people” and “keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban (IEA).”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) immediately condemned the executive order.
Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the IEA’s political office in Doha, condemned the US for “stealing” the property of the Afghan people. Naeem posted on social media that the theft of the frozen assets of the Afghan people shows that the United States has degraded to the lowest level in human nature and morality.
Residents in Kabul voiced their firm objection against such rude behaviors of the United States, Reuters reported.
“As an Afghan, let me tell you how this is wrong — the Americans unfroze the assets to compensate the victims in 9/11, and they are doing it wrong. They should return the money to the Afghan people, because the two things (Afghan people and 9/11) have nothing to do with each other,” said Meraj, a shopkeeper.
“First, I don’t think the US has the right to use Afghanistan’s money to compensate 9/11 victims. The US had no reason when it attacked us, but a lot of people died in the past 20 years. So it’s the US that should compensate us, and they should not spend our money,” said Faiz Mohammad, a resident in Kabul.
Afghan refugees in UAE protest for third day, call for US resettlement
Afghan refugees held in the United Arab Emirates for months since fleeing Afghanistan last year protested for a third day on Friday, calling for resettlement in the United States.
The demonstrations by hundreds of Afghans began on Wednesday at the center where they are being housed as months of frustrations with what refugees say is a lack of communication over the resettlement process boiled over.
A protester told Reuters by phone more refugees had joined the demonstration on Friday, a day after a U.S. official visited the center and told them it could take years for applications to be processed.
The official added that many refugees, however, were unlikely to ever be resettled in the United States, according to the protester.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed several Afghans had taken part in peaceful demonstrations and that U.S. government officials had met with Afghans this week to discuss their concerns with the resettlement process.
The spokesperson said U.S. screening and vetting of vulnerable Afghans is continuing and that “safe and orderly” travel to the United States will be facilitated for those who qualify.
Among the Afghans, advocates say, are those who had worked with the U.S. government and military. There are also those who had fought in the Afghan forces before the U.S.-led withdrawal last August when the Western-backed government collapsed and the hardline Islamist movement took over the country.
Ahmad Mohibi, an advocate who has helped Afghans evacuate and who is in contact with several refugees in the UAE, said the Afghans planned to continue peaceful protests.
The refugees, he said, were appreciative of the care the UAE has provided them but were exasperated by the uncertainty over how much longer they would have to remain in what they say are prison-like conditions at the Abu Dhabi center.
The Emirati government has not commented on the protests.
The UAE agreed with Washington and other Western countries last year to temporarily house Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan as they made their way to a third country.
It is unclear how many Afghans refugees are being housed in the UAE, though demonstrators and advocates estimate there are 12,000 temporarily living at two locations in Abu Dhabi.
