Several Americans Killed, Injured in Kabul Hotel Attack: Report

Multiple American citizens were killed and injured in the Taliban’s attack on Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul, AP reported citing U.S. State Department official.

A State Department official told the Associated Press of the American deaths and injuries, though it’s unknown how many were killed or hurt in the Taliban attack.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement Sunday the U.S. “strongly condemns” the attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

“We mourn all those who lost their lives in the attack, whether Afghans or citizens of other countries,” Tillerson said. “We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded.”

This comes as 30 people were killed including 14 foreign nationals in the deadly attack on the hotel this weekend. Among the fatalities were six Ukrainians, two Venezuelan pilots, a Kazakhstan citizen, and a German.