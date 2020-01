(Last Updated On: January 4, 2020)

A 17-year-old girl has been killed by her father in Samangan province, Afghanistan.

The spokesperson of Samangan Police, Abdul Munir Rahimi, said that Saturday night a 17-year-old girl, named Khalida, was killed by her father in Charmgari village of Aybak city, Samangan.

According to Rahim, the girl has been shot killed by a hunting gun. He adds that the killer has been detained and has admitted to his crime.