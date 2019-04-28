Seven Taliban Militants Killed in Ghazni Airstrikes

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2019)

At least seven Taliban insurgents were killed in several airstrikes conducted by foreign forces in central Ghazni province on Saturday evening, a local official said.

Mohammad Arif Noori a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News the operations were conducted in Gero and Andar districts on Saturday evening.

According to Noori, a Taliban key mine planter was killed in an air raid in Adina village of Gero district.

The militant’s mine planter was identified as Jalalzai from Desi village of the district, he added.

At least six insurgents were killed in three separate air raids in Andar district of Ghazni province, Noori said.

In a separate incident, the Afghan intelligence agency has arrested a suspect, accused of destructive activities in the provincial capital of Ghazni city, the official confirmed.

The individual was identified as Abdul Khaliq from Tamaki area of Qarabagh district, who was involved in destructive activities and in mine planting at Naw Abad area of Ghazni city, Noori added.

The detainee who is a member of Taliban’s commander Mullah Rohani also known as Mullah Kebal has confessed for his crimes during the initial investigations, Noori said.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incidents yet.