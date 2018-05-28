Seven Security Checkpoints Collapsed to Taliban in Takhar

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2018 12:22 pm)

The armed opposition groups have overrun seven security checkpoints in Khaja Ghar district of Takhar province and heavy fighting is still underway, local officials said.

The spokesman of Takhar police, Khalil Aseer said at least one local police was killed and three others were wounded in the clashes.

However, Taliban claimed to collapse at least 17 government checkpoints and Afghan forces suffered heavy casualties.

This comes as the Taliban group has recently constructed a residential town “Shahrak Omari” in Shor-e Arab area of Darqad district of province.