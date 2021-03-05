Latest News
Seven people in Sweden stabbed in Afghan migrant’s rampage
Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect.
Reuters reported that a lone attacker, a 22-year-old man from Afghanistan, went on a 15-minute rampage in the town of about 13,000 inhabitants on Wednesday afternoon, stabbing seven people.
Five of the victims had to be treated in intensive care but local authorities said they all were in stable condition.
“All victims are from Vetlanda and they are all male,” said Vetlanda police chief Jonas Lindell. “There is, to our knowledge, no connection between the perpetrator and the victims.”
The attack is being investigated as attempted murder but police were not sure of the motive for the attack.
“We are investigating a possible terrorism motive and we are investigating it thoroughly,” said Malena Grann, head of police in Jonkoping region, without offering any details, Reuters reported.
Police said the suspect was a 22-year old man from Afghanistan. He was armed with a knife when police shot him in the leg and overpowered him. He was being treated at hospital for his injuries but was conscious and had been interrogated.
Police also said the suspect’s apartment had been searched but could not give any details on the findings. He is previously known for minor crimes and there are no indications that anyone else was involved, police said.
“We are a community in shock,” Vetlanda mayor Henrik Tvarno told a news conference. “It’s a nightmare. This is incredibly tough for the relatives of the victims and for all of us.”
Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said fear would be allowed to dictate daily life in Sweden.
“A lot is still uncertain but one thing is certain, and that is that every attack against innocents will be met by all of Sweden’s united force,” he said. “Anyone who harms Sweden, anyone who injures people here, will be found and brought to justice.”
We are deeply saddened to learn that an assailant has attacked civilians with a weapon in central Vetlanda, Jönköping on Wednesday afternoon, injuring seven people.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday night condemning the attack.
“We strongly condemn this criminal act and offer our sympathies to the families of the victims,” the statement read, adding that they “wish to see the criminal, who was injured and arrested during encounter with police, brought to justice”.
Ghani calls for ECO’s role in Afghan peace process
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called on members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization, to play role in supporting a durable peace process in Afghanistan.
Addressing the 14th ECO Summit on Thursday, Ghani stated that Afghanistan is in “a truly historic open moment to make a just in lasting peace to a political Agreement to eradicate violence by achieving the in-state of a sovereign democratic in united Afghanistan.”
Ghani told the members of the ECO: “We count on and need your support to secure international and regional guarantees for securing Afghanistan’s future.”
“Pakistan is an especially significant role to play in supporting a lasting peace process for it is the country more likely most likely to suffer from the adverse Consequences god forbid of a failed peace process.” He said.
President Ghani emphasized the urgency for building peace in the war-weary country.
“For 42 years we the people of Afghanistan have been denied the foundational right to peace it is time to stop the violence that has turned our beautiful country into a killing field,” Ghani noted.
He pointed out that ECO members’ support for a comprehensive ceasefire and to accelerate the negotiations in Doha is crucial.
“We, the people and government of Afghanistan and our international partners, have a true sense of urgency to make and build peace. Your support for a comprehensive ceasefire to accelerate the negotiations in Doha is essential,” Ghani stated.
Meanwhile, Ghani has also called on the Taliban to condemn the recent violence across the country.
“The Taliban have a moral responsibility to condemn the violence and socialize peace to their commanders in their rank and file when we are ready to make peace their Violence has no religious justification as pointed out by some of the most prominent Muslim scholars,” Ghani said.
16 People Killed in Badakhshan avalanche: official
At least 16 people were killed following a major avalanche in the Raghistan district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on Thursday, local officials said.
Badakhshan governor’s spokesman Nek Mohammad Nazari said five more people were wounded in the avalanche that happened in the Zarandab village in the district.
He said the area is under Taliban control, but added that efforts are underway to help those trapped.
In the other hand Bashir Samim, head of the Badakhshan provincial council, said that 16 people were killed and six others were injured in an avalanche in the Zarandab area, which is located in the middle of Raghistan district.
According to Samim the incident happened at around 09:30 am local time.
Samim asked the government to provide emergency assistance to the victims in the area.
Danish warns against interim govt that ‘might lead to collapse of system’
No peace plan should lead to the collapse of the Republic system and the abolition of the Constitution, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event to mark the 26th death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, Danish said that any plan for an interim and participatory government without holding elections would be a doomed plan.
Danish said plans proposed should be within the current political system and within the Constitution.
“The government emphasizes that, firstly, no plan should be proposed in the absence of the Afghan government and without considering our national interests and only based on the wishes of foreigners; and secondly, any plan should be proposed while maintaining the political system and the Constitution of the country.”
He also said any plan should not put the government and political system at risk of collapsing nor should it threaten the Constitution.
He said “therefore we consider the plan of an interim government as a kind of setback which will cause the current system to collapse,” said Danish.
“Peace with dignity and permanence is important. The people of Afghanistan want a peace that preserves the dignity and authority of the country and does not mean the collapse of the current system.
“The Taliban group demands allegiance from us, but we do not accept such a request and we do not pledge allegiance to anyone,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, Presidential Palace (ARG) senior adviser.
Former vice president Yunus Qanooni also addressed the event and said that Washington wants to change the format of the talks in order to speed up the peace process.
“The format of the negotiations should change in order to expedite the peace efforts and ensure enduring peace in the country. Afghan peace process requires consensus within Afghanistan, in the region and in the international community,” Qanooni said.
These remarks come as US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad left Kabul on Thursday after a three-day visit to discuss various alternatives and options in a bid to get the peace process moving forward.
Officials who met with Khalilzad over the past few days have said that among the options proposed by Khalilzad is an international summit that includes Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives and members of the foreign community, including Iran and Pakistan.
They also said it was suggested that such a meeting be mediated by the UN and held in another country.
Khalilzad meanwhile arrived in Doha on Thursday and immediately met with members of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team.
According to one team member, Fawzia Kofi, a number of talks team members discussed the “various dimensions of the peace process and the subsequent stages of that process.
“I once again stressed the importance of the presence and undeniable role of women and the new generation of Afghanistan in this process,” she said.
