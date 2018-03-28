Seven Pak Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Clashes with Afghan Forces

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2018 10:36 am)

According to security sources in Paktia province seven Pakistani soldiers were killed and wounded in clashes with Afghan forces allegedly erupted after missile shelling toward Afghanistan by Pakistani border forces.

The source also confirmed that an Afghan border force was also wounded during the clashes with Pakistani soldiers. He said that the clashes between both sides was over then.

Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned charge de affair of Pakistan Embassy in Kabul yesteday over recent missile attacks of Pakistan’s military which have caused many destruction and casualties on Afghan side of the border.

The MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) said in a statement that the Pakistani diplomat was summoned to ask Pakistan’s government to impede such shelling on Afghan soil.

“Afghan state and the nation condemns this behavior of Pakistan with strongest terms and see that as the worst and serious violation of international laws and standards”, said MFA in the statement.

Pakistani border forces have repeatedly conducted missile attacks on Afghan soil which often escalated the tensions between both countries and even caused border lock down for a limited time.