Seven Militants Killed in Kapisa Operation

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2019)

At least seven Taliban insurgents were killed in an operation by Afghan military in Kapisa province, local officials said.

The spokesman for the provincial governor, Qais Qadiri told Ariana News that the operation was conducted in Hajiyan and Nizam Khel villages of Nijrab district of the province on Monday night.

He said, as a result, seven militants were killed and five others wounded in the raids.

According to Qadiri, two civilians including one kid were also killed in fire exchange with the insurgents.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.