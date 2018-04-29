Seven Members of One Family Killed in Herat Mass Shooting

Armed men have reportedly killed seven members of one family in a mass shooting that happened today in the western Herat province.

“Gunmen while having grenades in hand attacked a residential house in Tunushbigh village of Kushki Rubat-i-Sangi district and killed seven members of the family,” spokesperson of Herat governor Jilani Farhad told Ariana News.

He did not provide details regarding identity of the victims but stated that a man, two of his sons, three daughters, and his spouse were among the dead family members.

The perpetrators of the mass shooting have reportedly managed to escape the area.

Local authorities in the district said that personal disputes were the main motive behind the deadly incident and the police had already started investigations regarding the incident.