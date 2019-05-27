Seven Members of a Family Shot Dead in Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2019)

Seven members of a family were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in the capital Kabul city on Sunday night, police confirmed.

Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul police told Ariana News that the incident has taken place at Kart-e-Sakhi area in PD3 of the city on Sunday night.

Faramarz said, as a result, seven members of the family were killed and two others wounded in the incident.

The Kabul police have started the investigations to find out who the attackers were and what the motive behind the attack was, he said.

He further added initial reports show the incident occurred due to personal feud possibly dispute over land.

It comes as criminal activities have tremendously increased in Kabul city where a criminal incident is being reported almost every day.