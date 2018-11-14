Seven Killed, Nine Injured in Baghlan Traffic Accident

At least seven people were killed and nine others wounded in a traffic accident in Baghlan province, a local official said.

Abdul Azim Ghafari, Deputy of Baghlan Public Health Directorate, said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in Baghlan – Samangan highway in Kilagay area of Doshi district.

According to Ghafari, the incident took place when a passenger bus collided with two Toyota Corolla vehicles.

The victims of the incident include three children, three men, and a woman.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.