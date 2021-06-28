Latest News
Seven killed, many injured in blast in Bangladesh
At least seven people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in an explosion in the Bangladeshi capital late on Sunday, police said.
The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka’a Moghbazar area, was not immediately known.
“We have information so far that seven people died in the incident and 50 others have been admitted to hospitals,” Shafiqul Islam, Dhaka city police commissioner, told reporters after visiting the scene.
Seven other nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he said.
Television footage showed mangled pillars, broken concrete and glass shards strewn across the street.
Afghan officials slam Pakistan for harboring Taliban
Following the admission by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed about the presence of Afghan Taliban in Pakistan, and that their families live in the country, including on the outskirts of Islamabad, Afghan officials Tuesday slammed Pakistan for harboring members of the group.
In response to Ahmed’s revelations, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh implied that Afghanistan has long suspected this and asked what “more evidence [is] needed.”
“The Interior Minister of Pakistan tells BBC Persian that Taliban receive treatment in Pakistani hospitals, maintain cemeteries, Talib leaders are based in Pakistan and their children go to school there,” Saleh wrote on his Twitter.
Saleh asked in this case “who are responsible for the massacre of Afghans?”
“Any more evidence needed?” Saleh tweeted.
Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib also reacted to Ahmed’s remarks but praised him for his honesty.
“I commend Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid for exposing Pakistani support to Taliban. We need more brave Pakistanis to speak out against the onslaught on Afghanistan,” Mohib tweeted.
Pakistan’s interior minister said Sunday that the families of Taliban live in his country, including in areas around the capital, Islamabad, and that members of the insurgent group receive medical treatment in local hospitals.
The admission by Ahmed came during an interview aired by a privately-owned Pakistani television channel, Geo News.
This is a significant departure from Islamabad’s consistent rejection of allegations leveled by Afghan leaders that the Taliban use Pakistani soil to direct and sustain insurgent activities in Afghanistan.
“Taliban families live here, in Pakistan, in Rawat, Loi Ber, Bara Kahuh, and Tarnol,” Rashid told the Urdu-language network citing the names of Islamabad suburbs. “Sometimes their dead bodies arrive and sometimes they come here in hospitals to get medical treatment,” he said.
Rashid remarks however sparked an outcry among Afghans on social media.
Many Afghans slammed Pakistan for their support of the Taliban with one social media user stating: “Curse on Pakistan, which has no gift for Islamic countries except destruction.”
Another user said Pakistan runs the global terrorism system.
“This time people will choose death over migrating to Pakistan [in the event of a civil war],” another user wrote.
Recently the acting interior minister Abdul Satar Mirzakwal confirmed that there have been reports of government military tanks being moved across the border to Pakistan following the fall of districts in Afghanistan.
Mirzkwal warned that if security forces detect movement of this type the air force will target the tanks.
Afghan officials have however for years accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to the Taliban and said more recently that it is because of this that the Taliban have been able to ramp up attacks across the country.
Czech military lowers flag as they end their presence in Afghanistan
The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Afghanistan Jiri Baloun officiated over an ceremony over the weekend marking the end to the Czech military’s presence in Afghanistan.
The military parade was also attended by the Deputy Commander of US and NATO’s Resolute Support Mission Lt. Gen. Nicola Zanelli, who thanked the Czech Republic for its nearly twenty-year military presence and exemplary cooperation with the Allies.
He described the Czech soldiers as reliable partners and said their deployment had been important for the operational capabilities of the NATO missions – both ISAF and Resolute Support.
In his speech, Baloun stressed that freedom and security should not be taken for granted, and deserved constant attention. He said the military presence in Afghanistan had helped to create conditions unthinkable twenty years ago, characterized by an unprecedented level of freedom, a reduction in infant mortality, an increase in the number of people being educated, particularly girls, and the development of the national economy.
He also emphasized that support for Afghanistan would continue but Afghans need to fight terrorism and that freedom was now in their own hands.
Baloun also thanked all servicemen and servicewomen deployed to Afghanistan for their service.
Georgia meanwhile has completed withdrawing its troops stationed in Afghanistan after the last remaining unit of the 32nd Battalion returned home, their Defense Ministry reported Monday.
The 32nd Battalion, of Georgia’s Western Command’s 3rd Infantry Brigade, served in Afghanistan under U.S. command as part of the Resolute Support Mission.
Georgia began the drawdown on May 21, after the NATO Allies decided in April to begin withdrawing the Resolute Support Mission forces starting May.
Death toll in Florida condo collapse holds at nine, with 152 still missing
The official death toll from the partial collapse of a high-rise condominium complex near Miami, US, held at nine on Sunday, with more than 150 people still missing, as rescue teams picked through the rubble for a fourth day without finding further signs of life.
What caused nearly half the 12-story building to cave in on itself in the wee hours of Thursday as residents slept has yet to be determined, but a 2018 engineer’s inspection report found major structural deterioration in the parking garage beneath the 40-year-old tower.
Officials in Surfside, the shore town near Miami where the building stood along the beach, said hope remained that rescuers would yet discover survivors in air pockets that may have formed in the pancaked debris.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said six to eight squads of rescuers were working on the multi-story pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal laying next to the portion of the Champlain Towers South condo that remained standing.
A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that hindered the work of rescuers had abated by Sunday morning, officials said.
Only remains have been recovered since the early hours of the disaster.
Some residents remain in Champlain Towers North, a sister building where only a voluntary evacuation order has been issued. An inspector did not find any immediately obvious problems with the north tower.
Officials said on Saturday that Miami-Dade County would audit all buildings more than 40 years old within the next 30 days to ensure their safety.
Surfside officials have released documents including the engineer’s report from 2018, which cited major structural damage beneath the building‘s pool deck and “concrete deterioration” in the underground parking garage.
The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set for this year.
The report estimated it would cost $9.1 million to make the recommended repairs. Work had started on replacing the roof, but the pandemic slowed the project, she said.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings were stable, according to Florida International University professor Shimon Wdowinski.
