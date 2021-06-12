Seven killed in two separate explosions in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2021)

At least seven civilians were killed and six others wounded in two separate explosions in the Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city on Saturday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said.

The Ministry stated that an IED blast targeted a passenger vehicle in the Sar-e-Pul station area in PD13 of Dasht-e-Barchi.

The Minister added that one person was killed and four others – including a woman – were wounded in the blast.

According to the ministry, another IED blast targeted another passenger vehicle less than 30 minutes later near Ali Jinnah Hospital in PD6 of Dasht-e-Barchi.

At least six people – including a woman – were killed and two more wounded in the explosion, the ministry added.

The Ministry stated that all the victims were civilians.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.