Seven killed in two separate explosions in Kabul
At least seven civilians were killed and six others wounded in two separate explosions in the Dasht-e-Barchi of Kabul city on Saturday afternoon, the Interior Ministry said.
The Ministry stated that an IED blast targeted a passenger vehicle in the Sar-e-Pul station area in PD13 of Dasht-e-Barchi.
The Minister added that one person was killed and four others – including a woman – were wounded in the blast.
According to the ministry, another IED blast targeted another passenger vehicle less than 30 minutes later near Ali Jinnah Hospital in PD6 of Dasht-e-Barchi.
At least six people – including a woman – were killed and two more wounded in the explosion, the ministry added.
The Ministry stated that all the victims were civilians.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Kabul takes delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from China
A batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Kabul amid a surge in infections, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Chinese government has donated 700,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Afghanistan.
The much-needed vaccines come as the country has been hit by a third wave of the virus, which has raised concerns among officials.
Addressing a ceremony marking the arrival of the vaccines, President Ashraf Ghani stated “vaccines are a gift of life, and we thank China for its assistance.”
Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu, meanwhile, assured Ghani of China’s further support to Afghanistan to fight the pandemic.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
The MoPH stated that 280,000 members of Afghan security forces, more than 120,000 doctors and health workers, and 560,000 civilians have been vaccinated so far.
Taliban issues warning to foreigners over embassies, airport plans
The Taliban on Saturday warned the international community against leaving foreign troops in the country to guard their embassies and the country’s key commercial airport in Kabul and said if this happens, the forces will be seen as “invaders”.
In a statement issued by the group, the Taliban said: “The presence of foreign forces under whatever name or by whichever country in our homeland is unacceptable for the Afghan people and the Islamic Emirate (Taliban).
“Every inch of Afghan soil, its airports and security of foreign embassies and diplomatic offices is the responsibility of the Afghans, consequently no one should hold out hope of keeping military or security presence in our country, nor should steps be taken that could strain relations between peoples and countries, read the statement.
“If anyone does make such a mistake, the Afghan people and the Islamic Emirate shall view them as occupiers and shall take a stance against them as they have taken against invaders throughout history, the responsibility in which case shall also fall on their shoulders.”
The statement comes amid mounting concern over the safety of foreign embassies and the security of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Already, the Australian Embassy in Kabul has closed its doors, amid the ongoing troop withdrawal process, and other foreign missions are considering the same.
The international community has also raised concerns over the safety and operational requirements needed to safeguard the airport.
In line with this, Turkey has offered to take control of the airport if certain conditions are met.
On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meanwhile said at a press briefing ahead of Monday’s NATO leaders summit that the issue of the airport will be discussed in detail.
NATO working with allies on ‘securing’ Kabul airport
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said late Friday the organization is working with its Allies on how to maintain important infrastructure in Afghanistan including the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of next week’s summit to be attended by NATO leaders, Stoltenberg said the attending leaders will address a wide ranging set of issues including Afghanistan.
“Our military presence is ending, but our support for the Afghan forces and people will continue.
“At our Summit on Monday, we will have far-ranging discussions, and take substantial decisions,” he said.
“We are very clear-eyed about the challenges, the difficulties we all face in Afghanistan. And we are also clear-eyed about the risks the decision to end our military mission entails.
“We will, we’re also working on, with the NATO Allies, how to maintain important infrastructure, such as an international airport in Kabul. Partly this is something NATO will support, and also we’re looking into how NATO Allies can be part of that effort.”
He said Turkey is a key ally when it comes to the running of the airport. “There is a dialogue now going on between different Allies, including Turkey, on exactly how we can try to continue to provide support for the airport and make sure the airport continues to operate at international standards.
“Because this is important not only for NATO, but an airport and all the critical infrastructure is important for the whole international community, for the diplomatic presence of all countries, and of course also for development aid and different aid organizations.
“So NATO Allies are addressing these issues as we speak. And I expect this also to be an issue that will be addressed at the Summit on Monday.
