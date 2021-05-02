Latest News
Seven killed in Kabul fuel station fire
At least seven were killed in a fire on Saturday night at a fuel station in the northern part of Kabul city, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.
“Seven people were killed in last night’s fire in District 17 at a fuel station,” said the ministry.
According to the ministry 14 others were injured in the incident. However tanker drivers claim the death toll is higher.
According to the ministry, the incident took place in the Karez-e Mir area in Shakardara district, Kabul province.
On Sunday, a number of drivers and locals affected by the fire took to the Kabul-North highway and blocked the road demanding compensation from government.
According to the district governor, one of the problems is the checkpoint close to the fuel station.
“Several times we have asked government to move the safety cordon of the northern gate of Kabul away from residential houses, but nothing has been done,” Shakara district governor Gohar Khan Babari told Ariana News.
The fire also caused a power outage to the area and other parts of Kabul.
However, according to Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) technicians were able to reconnect the power lines by early Sunday afternoon.
The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed but some locals said an IED has been detonated at the fuel station.
Police are investigating the incident.
Powerful Takhar militia commander killed in clash with Taliban
Piramqul Ziayee a powerful militia commander in Takhar province has been killed in a clash with the Taliban.
Ziayee, a former mujahideen commander and a leader of public uprising forces, was killed in a Taliban attack on Sunday in Rustaq district, Takhar province, the provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir said.
Ziayee was also a commander of Junbish Mili Party.
According to Asir, two others were also wounded in the clash.
Clashes between government forces and the Taliban began at 8 am on Sunday in the area. Sporadic fighting is still ongoing, Asir added.
The Taliban have not commented yet.
Abdullah says Afghan leaders need to unite over peace talks
Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah said the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country was not the “end of the world for our people”, but that the exit will present “huge challenges”.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Abdullah said the Afghan leadership now needs to stand united in the peace talks and that the focus now needs to be on the negotiations.
“I wouldn’t call it (withdrawal) the end of the world for our people. I would say that it will be very challenging and that’s why I am of the opinion that the whole focus has to be on achieving peace,” he said.
Abdullah also said he is unconvinced the Taliban want peace. He said the High Council for National Reconciliation, of which he is the chairman, has put out countless calls for the Taliban to put all their demands on the table.
Messages go back and forth between a variety of Taliban to senior negotiators, including himself, said Abdullah. He noted that he has received countless messages from Taliban officials, some written, some as voice messages. Sometimes they are detailed, and other times terse and brief. But he said he has yet to see a commitment to peace from the insurgent group on which he can rely.
Abdullah said his response to the Taliban has been consistent: “Put everything that you want on the negotiating table. We are ready to discuss it. We are ready to find ways that it works for both sides.”
He said the withdrawal adds pressure on both sides to find a peace deal.
Abdullah said an “inclusive, peaceful settlement, this is what everybody believes in. … God forbid if we don’t have peace then, of course, nobody has forgotten the recent history of the country. So everything has to be done in order to mitigate the serious consequences of the withdrawal.”
Abdullah questioned assurances Washington has received from the Taliban to reject terrorist groups, particularly al-Qaeda, the reason Washington and NATO invaded 20 years ago.
“What has happened to al-Qaeda?” he asked. “That’s a big question.”
Third wave ‘detected’ as 166 new COVID cases reported
The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,922 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The ministry also reported five deaths and 119 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
The new cases were reported in Kabul (44), Nangarhar (33), Kandahar (22), Herat (11), Balkh (1), Takhar (5), Baghlan (1), Kunduz (1), Parwan (1), Bamiyan (4), Maidan Wardak (6), Badakhshan (4), Kunar (3), Laghman (16), Panjshir (3), Uruzgan (3) and Farah (8) provinces.
The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 60,288, the total number of reported deaths is 2,642, and the total number of recoveries is 53,391.
So far, 406,816 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 4,255 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Health said at a consultative meeting held at the Presidential Palace on the management of the virus that the third wave of COVID-19 has been detected in Afghanistan.
The acting minister Wahid Majrooh added that the virus was moving from east to west and most cases were recorded in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kandahar, Kabul, Herat, Nimroz and a few in Khost province.
Majrooh says the coronavirus testing center now has 24 laboratories in 18 provinces, and this will be extended to all provinces by the end of June.
President Ashraf Ghani told the meeting that vaccines and oxygen supplies should be prioritized and vulnerable areas should be focused on.
