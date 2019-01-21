Seven Killed in Herat Traffic Accident

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2019)

At least seven people were killed in a traffic accident in western Herat province of Afghanistan, a local official said on Monday.

The provincial spokesman Jilani Farhad said the incident happened on Monday morning in Herat – Torghundi highway in Herat.

According to the official, the incident took place when a vehicle collided with a truck.

All seven passengers of the vehicle were killed in the incident, he added.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.