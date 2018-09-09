Seven Killed as Suicide Bomber Targets Massoud Supporters in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 09, 2018 5:32 pm)

At least seven people were killed and 25 others wounded on Sunday afternoon in Kabul city when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up near a convoy of Ahmad Shah Massoud Supporters, security officials confirmed.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said seven people were killed and 25 were wounded in the explosion that happened near the center of the capital.

Stanikzai added that nearly a hundred individuals were also arrested due to the scatters gun fires in the city.

The blast on Sunday came hours after another suspected suicide bomber was shot by police in Kabul before he could detonate his device.

Ahmad Shah Massoud led resistance to the Soviet occupation in the 1980s and to the 1996-2001 Taliban regime and was martyred two days before the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington that precipitated the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.