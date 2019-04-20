Seven Killed as Gunmen Attack Telecommunication Ministry in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2019)

At least seven people including four civilians were killed and eight others injured after a group of assailants attacked the Afghan Ministry of Telecommunication in the capital Kabul, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

An explosion followed by gunfire happened at the Ministry of Telecommunication in Kabul on Saturday at around 11:40 am.

Following the blast, the assailants engaged in a gunfight with the Afghan forces for nearly five hours until all attackers were killed by Afghan security forces.

Nusrat Rahimi a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) said that five attackers were involved in the incident.

He added that more than 2,800 government employees were evacuated safely from the scene of the attack during the rescue operation conducted by Afghan forces.

The attack came one day after the cancellation of scheduled talks between Taliban representatives and Afghan politicians in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The Taliban insurgent group in a statement rejected their involvement in today’s attack.

No other group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but a flag of Daesh is seen at the scene of the clashes.