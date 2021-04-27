Latest News
Seven killed, 70 wounded in Kabul traffic accident
At least seven people – including a driver – were killed in a road accident in the Paghman district of Kabul province on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry (MoI) said.
According to the Ministry, two buses collided in the Arganda area in the district on Tuesday morning.
Seventy people – including women and children – were also wounded in the accident, the Ministry added.
The MoI stated that reckless driving and poor conditions of roads resulted in traffic accidents.
This comes as 14 people died, and ten others were wounded in another accident on the Kabul-Kandahar Highway.
Latest News
Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting
At least five people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting by unidentified gunmen in the province on Monday night, local officials said.
Ziaulhaq Amarkhil, the provincial governor said the shooting took place at around midnight at a guesthouse in Sada area of Lalpur district in the province.
Amarkhil said that the Tafsir guesthouse, where the incident occurred, was owned by a former member of the Taliban.
He said the guesthouse owner, his brother and three others were killed and another three were wounded in the shooting.
Amarkhil did not elaborate further.
So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility.
Latest News
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians – and against its own Arab minority – that amount to crimes against humanity.
New York-based Human Rights Watch published a 213-page report which, it said, was not aimed at comparing Israel with apartheid-era South Africa but rather at assessing “whether specific acts and policies” constitute apartheid as defined under international law.
Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the claims as “both preposterous and false” and accused HRW of harbouring an “anti-Israeli agenda,” saying the group had sought “for years to promote boycotts against Israel”.
Just weeks ago the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it would investigate war crimes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with the Israeli military and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas named as possible perpetrators.
In its report, HRW pointed to Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement and seizure of Palestinian-owned land for Jewish settlement in territory occupied in the 1967 Middle East war as examples of policies it said were crimes of apartheid and persecution.
“Across Israel and the (Palestinian territories), Israeli authorities have pursued an intent to maintain domination over Palestinians by exercising control over land and demographics for the benefit of Jewish Israelis,” the report says.
“On this basis, the report concludes that Israeli officials have committed the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” as defined under the 1973 Apartheid Convention and the 1998 Rome Statute.
BOYCOTT ACCUSATIONS
Israeli officials fiercely object to apartheid accusations.
“The purpose of this spurious report is in no way related to human rights, but to an ongoing attempt by HRW to undermine the State of Israel’s right to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people,” Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton said.
Israel’s foreign ministry said HRW’s Israel programme was being “led by a known (BDS) supporter, with no connection to facts or reality on the ground,” referring to the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
The report’s author, HRW Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir, was expelled from Israel in 2019 over accusations he backs BDS.
Shakir denies that his HRW work and pro-Palestinian statements he made before being appointed to the HRW post in 2016 constitute active support for BDS.
Shakir told Reuters that HRW would send its report to the ICC prosecutor’s office, “as we normally do when we reach conclusions about the commissions of crimes that fall within the Court’s jurisdiction.”
He said HRW also sent the ICC its 2018 report about possible crimes against humanity by President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority and the Islamist militant Hamas.
ICC PROBE
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said in March that she would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, after ICC judges ruled that the court had jurisdiction there.
The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced it as anti-Semitism and said Israel does not recognise the court’s authority.
HRW called on the ICC prosecutor to “investigate and prosecute individuals credibly implicated” in apartheid and persecution.
HRW also said Israel’s 2018 “nation state” law – declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country – “provides a legal basis to pursue policies that favour Jewish Israelis to the detriment” of the country’s 21% Arab minority, who regularly complain of discrimination.
Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas captured in the 1967 conflict, for a future state.
Under interim peace deals with Israel, Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank; Hamas runs Gaza.
Latest News
US sending 650 Rangers to protect forces as they withdraw
The Pentagon is reportedly sending around 650 troops to Afghanistan in the coming days to protect US forces as they withdraw from the country, CNN reported Tuesday, citing several defense officials.
According to CNN, the deployment was approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late last week as part of a package of military assets being sent to the country to facilitate the US withdrawal, which is due to be complete by September 11.
According to CNN, the ground troops are largely expected to come from the 75th Ranger Regiment, which already has some personnel in the region as part of a special operations force unit.
The Rangers being sent are expected to have dedicated aircraft able to transport them around the country as well as close air support such as AC-130 gunships to protect them if they are attacked along with departing troops.
This comes after Austin last week approved extending the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as well as B-52 bombers to the region to carry out airstrikes if needed given the level of threats by the Taliban to attack US troops.
But the Rangers will potentially face the greatest risk on the ground as they move to remote areas where US troops, located in southern and eastern Afghanistan, are likely to be among the first to be moved out, reported CNN.
On Sunday, US Forces Afghanistan and NATO’s Resolute Support Mission commander General Austin Scott Miller said some troops were being moved within the country.
“All of our forces are now preparing to retrograde. Officially the notification date will be the first of May, but at the same time as we start taking local actions we have already begun that,” Miller said.
Citing officials, CNN reported that after the withdrawal begins May 1, there will be an effort to move conventional forces and equipment out as quickly as possible if that equipment is not turned over to Afghan forces or destroyed in place.
It’s not yet clear if special operations forces already in Afghanistan that are involved in counter-terrorism missions will be among the last to depart so the US has the crucial time to develop a plan on how to continue to conduct counter-terror operations when all forces have left the country, reported CNN.
