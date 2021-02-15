Seven Daesh members killed in Jalalabad operation

(Last Updated On: February 15, 2021)

Seven Daesh militants were killed Sunday night in an operation by the National Directorate of Security in eastern Nangarhar province, the NDS said in a statement.

According to the statement, the NDS Special Unit conducted an operation in PD7 of Jalalabad city.

Seven insurgents including a suicide bomber were killed in a clash, the statement added.

Although the militants had used civilians as human shields, no civilians were harmed during the raid, the statement noted.

“The militants planned to carry out suicide and coordinated attacks on the government facilities in the Jalalabad city,” the statement said.

The Afghan forces thwarted their attack, the NDS added.

The statement said that a suicide vest, an RPG, three Kalashnikov rifles, 20 grenades, and some explosives were seized during the operation.

This comes after NDS forces killed a Daesh militant and arrested two others in PD6 of the city.

“The militants were involved in targeted killings in Jalalabad city and they were extorting civilians and businessmen to finance the group,” the NDS said in a statement.