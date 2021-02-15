Latest News
Seven Daesh members killed in Jalalabad operation
Seven Daesh militants were killed Sunday night in an operation by the National Directorate of Security in eastern Nangarhar province, the NDS said in a statement.
According to the statement, the NDS Special Unit conducted an operation in PD7 of Jalalabad city.
Seven insurgents including a suicide bomber were killed in a clash, the statement added.
Although the militants had used civilians as human shields, no civilians were harmed during the raid, the statement noted.
“The militants planned to carry out suicide and coordinated attacks on the government facilities in the Jalalabad city,” the statement said.
The Afghan forces thwarted their attack, the NDS added.
The statement said that a suicide vest, an RPG, three Kalashnikov rifles, 20 grenades, and some explosives were seized during the operation.
This comes after NDS forces killed a Daesh militant and arrested two others in PD6 of the city.
“The militants were involved in targeted killings in Jalalabad city and they were extorting civilians and businessmen to finance the group,” the NDS said in a statement.
IOM warns of drought and famine after a relatively dry winter
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned that Afghanistan could face drought and famine this year and that 17 million people could be at risk of facing hunger.
Nick Bishop, an emergency response officer in Afghanistan, said this was due to reduced levels of snow and rain this winter across the country.
Bishop suggested that a humanitarian response plan must be put in place.
“Afghanistan’s agriculture is heavily dependent on rain-fed agriculture and snowmelt… so the humanitarian response plan for this year is suggesting that as many as 17 million Afghans – about 42 percent of the total population – will be impacted by drought and famine,” Bishop said.
The IOM stated that in 2020 the organization has recorded its largest-ever return for undocumented Afghan migrants, with almost a million returnees.
“That is almost double the previous year,” the IOM said.
Besides the returnees, thousands of internally displaced people, due to ongoing conflicts in large parts of the country, are struggling with unemployment.
Bishop said the situation of Afghans struggling with unemployment could get even worse given the shortage of rain and snow in Afghanistan in the past few months.
“Peace negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan officials have stalled. Violence across the country is on the rise and experts predict a possible drought on the way,” the IOM said in the statement.
Over $50 million damages incurred so far in massive border crossing fire
The enormous fire that destroyed more than 500 trucks at the Islam Qala port facility in Herat province, along the border with Iran, has left business owners reeling as financial losses are estimated to be over $50 million.
The massive fire burned for over 24 hours after a fuel tanker reportedly exploded at midday on Saturday.
Explosions continued for hours and two very large ones, just after 1 pm local time on Saturday, were seen from space, NASA reported.
The fire quickly spread through the facility destroying trucks and Herat officials, who were unable to bring the fire under control, eventually appealed to Iran for help.
Iranian firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on Sunday afternoon, sources confirmed.
Health officials meanwhile said that at least 50 people who sustained burn wounds were transferred to hospitals in Iran.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established but officials said an investigating team has been assigned to the case.
Business owners however blasted the government on Sunday and said corruption among customs officials, the lack of standard regulations around vehicle checks, long border crossing processes and lack of facilities at the land port was of serious concern.
Younus Qazizada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the fire had caused millions of dollars in damage. “Preliminary investigations show that more than $50 million of damage has been caused by the fire so far,” he said.
The Islam Qala border crossing is around 120km west of the city of Herat and is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.
The US allows Afghanistan to import fuel and oil from Iran as part of a special concession that exempts Kabul from US sanctions against Iran.
Youth mark Valentine’s Day in Kabul
While Valentine’s Day is not traditionally celebrated among most Afghans, the younger generation in major cities across the country have been bucking tradition over the past few years and now join in the fun by sending messages, flowers, and gifts to loved ones.
Leeda, one Kabul resident, was one example. She visited a local florist on Sunday, February 14, where she bought a red rose and a gift for her fiancé.
She said: “I have bought a gift for my fiancé Masih Jan and we have been engaged for one year.”
Tabasum, another young Afghan woman who celebrated Valentine’s Day said: “It is a perfect day and I am here with my friends to celebrate this day, even though the security situation is not good.”
But many believe that Valentine’s Day is not just for that special person one is in love with but that it is also for all those whom one loves.
Feroz, with a flower in hand, said: “I love my mother. This flower is for her.”
The fully stocked flower shops and street vendors in Kabul were testimony to this on Sunday – and many shops and stalls were not only adorned with flowers and roses but also with teddy bears, other soft toys, and helium-filled heart-shaped balloons – with “Love” and “I Love You” emblazoned across them.
“A lot of people get roses or bears for their beloved ones on this day,” a flower seller said.
However, the vast majority of Afghans do not know about Valentine’s Day while many refuse to accept it. Some say it is against Islamic regulations.
Najib, one Kabul resident, said: “I do not believe in love before marriage. It is against Islamic regulations, it is Haram.”
