Breaking News

Seven Daesh Fighters Killed in Kunar Operation

Ariana News Leave a comment 58 Views

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2019)

Seven Daesh fighters including a commander of the group were killed during a special operation in Kunar province on Tuesday night, the interior ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted by police special forces in Chabail village of Noorgul district.

The deceased Daesh commander was identified as Mukhlesh who was responsible for a group of 20 terrorists.

The statement further said that four weapons, three binoculars, grenades, Pakistani identity cards, and some other equipment were also seized during the operation.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Daesh, Al-Qaeda Are Dangerous Threats for Afghanistan: Miller

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2019)The top commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission and U.S. …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News