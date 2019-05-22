Seven Daesh Fighters Killed in Kunar Operation

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2019)

Seven Daesh fighters including a commander of the group were killed during a special operation in Kunar province on Tuesday night, the interior ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted by police special forces in Chabail village of Noorgul district.

The deceased Daesh commander was identified as Mukhlesh who was responsible for a group of 20 terrorists.

The statement further said that four weapons, three binoculars, grenades, Pakistani identity cards, and some other equipment were also seized during the operation.