At least seven civilians were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Paktika province, an official said.

Provincial police spokesman Shah Muhammad Aryan said the incident happened early on Saturday in Sultan village in Sarawza district of the province.

He told Ariana News that four of the victims are members of a single family.

The official blamed Taliban for planting the roadside bomb.

However, the Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.