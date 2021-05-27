Latest News
Seven civilians killed in mortar attack in Faryab
At least seven civilians were killed on Wednesday evening when a mortar hit a market in Qaisar district of Faryab province, officials said.
The 209th Shaheen Corps said the Taliban fired mortar shells at a market on Wednesday evening, killing seven civilians and wounding nine others.
People’s shops were also damaged in the incident, the Corps said.
Faryab police also said that two security force members were injured in the incident.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
Legal director of Farah juvenile facility assassinated
Kobra, the legal director of Farah Juvenile Correctional Center, was assassinated on Wednesday night in the provincial capital, officials confirmed.
Farah police spokesman Khalid Hazrati said Kobra had left the city on Wednesday evening and had been killed by the Taliban the same night but that her body had only been found on Thursday morning in the village of Kokshib on the outskirts of Farah.
But sources say Kobra was abducted by unknown gunmen while on her way home and then killed. They said the abduction took place in PD4 of Farah city.
So far no group including the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the killing.
COVID-19
Afghanistan’s COVID-19 third wave may peak in 10 days: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) warned Wednesday that the third wave of the COVID-19 infection may reach its peak in the next ten days.
The warning comes as 623 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours.
The ministry stated that 14 people have died of the virus while 193 others recovered in the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases has risen to 68,366 with 2,869 deaths and 56,711 recoveries.
The MoPH, meanwhile, stated this week that China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan in the near future
Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
Health
Playing PUBG war game harms mental health: Psychologists
The Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), a popular multiplayer online gaming, could harm the mental well-being of the players, Psychologists said.
According to Psychologists, a continuous play of the game could lead to game addiction, health issues like neck pain, and weakening of eyesight, and behavioral issues such as aggressive thoughts among teenagers.
PUBG, developed by Chinese technology giant Tencent, has around one million active users in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) in December 2020, decided to ban the PUBG in the country, but the game is still accessible.
Saeed Shinwari, a spokesman for ATRA, told Ariana News: “based on demands of families, we have decided to ban the game, and we have also informed the telecommunication companies to limited access [to the game] on websites.”
Some Psychologists believe that excessive excitement in this anxious game has caused mental disorders in dozens of PUBG players.
Omulbanin Sadaat, a Psychologist stated: “This game is dangerous at all and causes mental disorders and brain fissures.”
Psychiatrists, however, rejected the claims, stating that playing games could have positive impacts but gaming hours must be limited and players must also engage in other activities such as sports and studying.
“These games have their benefits like technology. The timing of playing games must be managed in order to prevent its side effects,” Bashir Ahmad Sarwar, head of the mental health department of the Ministry of Public Health said.
PUBG got famous during the pandemic lockdown and it was one of the most gamed played in the period and helped players to cope with seclusion.
Currently, the game reportedly has around 300,000 active users across the world.
