Seven civilians killed in mortar attack in Faryab

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2021)

At least seven civilians were killed on Wednesday evening when a mortar hit a market in Qaisar district of Faryab province, officials said.

The 209th Shaheen Corps said the Taliban fired mortar shells at a market on Wednesday evening, killing seven civilians and wounding nine others.

People’s shops were also damaged in the incident, the Corps said.

Faryab police also said that two security force members were injured in the incident.

The Taliban have not yet commented.