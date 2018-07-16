Breaking News

Seven Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban’s Attack in Nangarhar

At least seven Afghan soldiers were killed after the armed Taliban militants stormed a security checkpoint in Nangarhar province late on Sunday night, local officials said.

The spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident, saying the attack took place in Farsh area of Ghani Khail district and the opposition group also suffered heavy casualties.

The Taliban sources have not commented regarding the issue so far.

The Taliban have steadily expanded their presence in recent years, seizing a number of districts across the country and carrying out near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces.

