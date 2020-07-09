Latest News
Senseless violence in Afghanistan must end
Canada and Australia join others in the international community in condemning the escalation of violence across Afghanistan.
We deplore the suffering and deaths of innocent civilians.
We condemn the deliberate and callous targeting of advocates for peace, and of the security forces trying to protect the population.
We are deeply concerned that unacceptable levels of Taliban violence against Afghan forces threaten the long-delayed hopes of the Afghan people for peace.
The recent attacks on religious leaders, healthcare workers, human rights advocates, and judicial figures are abhorrent. Those who carried out these crimes clearly intended to stop free debate. But the calls by civil society for an end to violence, and a bright and inclusive future for Afghanistan, cannot be silenced.
We are confident Afghans will not be deterred from raising their voices to help achieve their common goal of an Afghanistan at peace, and in which the people’s wellbeing and diverse contributions are valued. We urge the full investigation of these crimes so those responsible can be brought to justice.
We continue to support inclusive, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-led negotiations as the only effective pathway to peace. It is disheartening that the restraint being shown by the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces is not mirrored by the Taliban. This is not the behavior expected of those who claim to represent the very same people who are the victims of their violence.
Together, we call on all parties to the conflict to immediately comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2532. Now is the time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which will allow the access so greatly needed to vulnerable Afghan communities battling the heavy impact of the COVID-19 crisis. An immediate reduction in violence and the humanitarian ceasefire will also build confidence and enable progress to be achieved in the intra-Afghan negotiations.
The Taliban should demonstrate to fellow Afghans and the rest of the world it’s intent to undertake good faith negotiations for a peaceful future for Afghanistan. We encourage all parties to create the right conditions for the intra-Afghan talks by making clear their commitment to peace.
They must end this senseless violence now.
12 Taliban insurgents killed in Paktia clashes
At least 10 Taliban militants including a commander of the group were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Paktia province, the army confirmed.
Aimal Momand, a spokesman for the Afghan military told Ariana News that the clashes broke out after a large number of the insurgents attacked outposts of the Afghan forces in Zazi Aryoub district of the province.
The incident has taken place in Shah Mohammad village in the district at around 5 a.m. Thursday.
According to Momand, the group’s commander known as Abasin was also among the deaths and seven more were wounded in the incident.
He added no casualty was inflicted on the Afghan forces.
In a separate incident, the militants attacked the Afghan army while they patrolling in Samkani district of the province, Momand said in the counterattack on Tuesday night two Taliban fighters including one Pakistani national were killed and two others wounded.
Meanwhile, the Taliban, however, claimed that its fighters have imposed casualties on the Afghan forces in Zazi Aryoub clashes, but the group’s spokesman did not provide further details.
US starts formal withdrawal from WHO
US has begun formal processing for withdrawing from the World Health Organization after the country’s President Donald Trump repeatedly slammed the organization for alleged misinformation about the spread of COVID-19.
CNN citing multiple US officials reported that Trump has sent a notice to the Congress and the United Nations that it is officially withdrawing from the agency.
The withdrawal would take effect in July 2021, the report said, adding that it prompted criticisms among bipartisan lawmakers, medical associations, advocacy organizations, and allies abroad.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to reverse the decision “on (his) first day” if elected.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed that the UN has received the notice from the US of “its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, effective on 6 July 2021.”
He said that the Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary, is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met.
Those conditions “include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations.”
The US is the WHO’s largest contributor, providing more than $400m per year.
It comes the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 3,054,699 with 132,300 deaths and 953,420 recoveries in the United States.
WFP receives $49m from USAID to help feed vulnerable Afghans
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a new contribution of US$49 million from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance towards programs that help meet the food and nutrition needs of vulnerable communities in the country.
“Providing food assistance to the most vulnerable families during these uncertain times is important,” said Peter Natiello, Mission Director for USAID Afghanistan.
“USAID is pleased to partner with WFP to help communities become more resilient to the current needs.”
With this new contribution, WFP will provide assistance – through food distribution and cash-based transfers – to nearly one million people, including communities affected by conflict and natural hazards, as well as malnourished children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and people participating in risk reduction activities.
“This contribution comes at a critical time when an estimated four million people are facing severe food shortage across the country,” said Robert Kasca, WFP Afghanistan Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge.
“We are grateful for this funding and the steadfast support the United States Government has provided to us over the years. The lives of hundreds of thousands of people will be protected thanks to the generosity and solidarity of the American people.”
Part of the contribution will go towards strengthening WFP’s fleet capacity to deliver food to remote areas, and the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) operated by WFP on behalf of the international community in Afghanistan.
Before COVID-19, WFP’s plan was to reach 7.2 million people through its country operations; but now, an additional three million people are in need of support as a result of the pandemic.
