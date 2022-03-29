Health
Senior UN officials visit Kabul; raise concern over plight of children
High-ranking United Nations officials, who visited Kabul, have expressed concern about the situation of malnourished children in Afghanistan.
Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator warned during his visit to Afghanistan that many of these children could die.
In a series of tweets, Griffiths, highlighted the situation and said: “I began my visit to Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul. I struggle to put into words how profoundly affected I was by the plight of the babies I met. Tiny, listless newborns, two to an incubator, suffering from acute malnutrition.”
The Ministry of Public Health acknowledges that the rate of malnutrition is high and that acute malnutrition of children has been recorded in 28 provinces, with a total of 3.5 million children in Afghanistan in dire need of food assistance.
“Yes, in 2022, the number of people suffering from malnutrition has increased, and along with the problems of poverty, misery, measles, etc., it leads to malnutrition,” said Javid Hazhir, spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health.
Malnutrition is the worst enemy of children’s health. Doctors also say that the main reason for malnutrition is poverty, lack of food security along with fatal diseases such as persistent diarrhea and cold also cause malnutrition.
“Poverty is one of the main causes of malnutrition in Afghanistan. Our people get this disease from misery and lack of food,” said Haseb Ahmadzai Wardak, head of Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.
WHO rolls out measles vaccination campaign to fight ongoing outbreak
More than 1.2 million children aged 6 to 59 months are earmarked to be vaccinated during the current measles vaccination campaign in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.
According to WHO, about 9,200 health workers, volunteers, supervisors, and monitors have been mobilized to cover 49 districts in 24 provinces in a week-long campaign that started on Saturday. The campaign will wrap up on Thursday.
WHO in Afghanistan is supporting the Afghan Ministry of Public Health and provincial health authorities in the management of the vaccination.
“This measles immunization campaign is part of the national response measure to stop the spread of the outbreak, save lives of young children and reduce the burden on health systems”, says Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, who joined the campaign in Malek Mohammad Khan District Hospital in Wardak province.
“I appeal to every parent to bring your kids for vaccination and give them the best gift of being protected from life-threatening but preventable disease. I also appeal to everyone to protect the health workers; they are protecting your children and it is your duty to ensure their safety.”
Afghanistan has been experiencing a measles resurgence that started at the beginning of 2021. From January 2021 to 13 March 2022, there have been 48,366 cases and 250 deaths.
In 2022 alone, there have been over 18,000 cases and 142 children have died of measles in the country.
“The rise in measles cases in Afghanistan is especially concerning because of the extremely high levels of malnutrition. Malnutrition weakens immunity, making people more vulnerable to illness and death from diseases like measles – especially children,” said Dapeng.
3.5 million Afghan children still need nutrition treatment: WFP
United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has expressed concern over the plight of children in Afghanistan and said that 3.5 million Afghan children currently need nutrition treatment.
In a tweet on Sunday WFP said: “Acute malnutrition rates in 28 out of 34 provinces are high with more than 3.5 million children in need of nutrition treatment support.”
The organization stated however that thanks to donors, “many children have access to life saving nutrition treatment.”
Last month, Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, said the organization has provided $2 billion in aid to Afghanistan since the fall of the former government.
She also said that the organization will continue its contribution to Afghanistan.
Up to 8 children dying daily in Kabul hospital from malnutrition: Source
As many as eight children die each day from malnutrition at just one hospital in Kabul, a reliable source told Ariana News on Wednesday.
According to the source, who asked not to be named, the deaths have happened at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.
However, hospital officials have denied the claims and said they have recorded only one death from malnutrition in the past month.
Malnutrition among children across Afghanistan has raised serious concerns in the past few months.
Last month, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan warned that one million Afghan children could die from severe acute malnutrition if “urgent actions” are not taken.
Hasib Rahimzai Wardag, chief of the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, said on Wednesday: “We have two wards for malnutrition – one which involves medium-level treatment and supply of materials and the other involves acute cases requiring hospitalization. We had only one death among the patients in beds during the past one month.”
Meanwhile, patients and visitors at the hospital have complained about a number of issues including the lack of discipline among staff, the lack of medicine and medical supplies, and the mistreatment of patients at the facility.
“There is no accountability and we wait so long for doctors. My patient is suffering from both malnutrition and a cleft palate. They should attend to people. We buy all the medicines. There is nothing in the hospital,” said Zarlasht, a relative of one patient.
Humaira, a relative of another patient, said: “I have been at the hospital for one month. I don’t understand why the doctors are not telling me what the child is suffering from and why he is not recovering.”
UNICEF meanwhile has also warned that some 3.2 million children under the age of five are at risk of severe malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of the year as a result of the country’s severe humanitarian crisis.
