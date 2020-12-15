Latest News
Senior Republicans accept Joe Biden as president-elect
(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
Several senior Republican senators on Monday acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the United States’ president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory, and rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress.
Reuters reported that a few of President Donald Trump’s most loyal backers contemplated a last-ditch effort to reverse his November 3 election defeat, but a growing number of Republicans appeared ready to defy Trump and recognize Biden as the winner.
Senator John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said lawmakers had the right to challenge electoral votes. But he also said it was “time to move on” and that as soon as Biden “crosses the 270-vote threshold” in the Electoral College, he would be president-elect.
A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Biden passed that threshold on Monday afternoon when California delivered its 55 electoral votes to the Democrat. He will take office on January 20.
Other Republican senators who publicly recognized Biden as president-elect on Monday included Lindsey Graham, a Trump loyalist from South Carolina; Ohio’s Rob Portman; Missouri’s Roy Blunt, the Senate’s No. 4 Republican; and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.
Thune added that any effort to try to overturn the result when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6 would get little support. “It’s not going anywhere,” he told reporters.
Senator John Cornyn, another veteran Republican, said he thought any such effort “would be a bad mistake” that would be soundly defeated in the 100-member chamber, currently controlled by his party, Reuters reported.
“There comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts, you’ve been unsuccessful, that’s sort of the nature of these elections. You’ve got to have a winner. You’ve got to have a loser,” Cornyn told reporters.
He said he expected there would be a peaceful transition of power from Trump, who has so far refused to concede the election and launched dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn his loss to Biden, Reuters reported.
Continue Reading
Latest News
Ghor’s deputy provincial head killed in magnetic IED explosion
(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
The deputy head of the Ghor Provincial Council Abdul Rahman was killed on Tuesday afternoon in an explosion in the provincial capital.
Local government officials confirmed the incident and said Rahman died after a magnetic IED was detonated against the car he was traveling in.
Another member of the council Abdul Rahim Raza Zada, who was also in the vehicle at the time, was wounded, officials confirmed.
The incident happened close to the provincial council buildings shortly before 1pm local time.
This was the second such incident on Tuesday.
The first happened in Kabul city at about 09:45 when Kabul deputy governor Mahbobullah Mohabi was killed in the same type of explosion in PD 9 in Macroyan, Kabul.
His assistant, who had been in the vehicle, was also killed while two others were wounded, the interior ministry confirmed.
Latest News
Kabul Deputy Governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Mohabbatullah Mohammadi and his secretary have been killed in a magnetic IED explosion, the Interior Ministry has confirmed.
MoI spokesman Tariq Arian said the incident happened at about 9:40am in Macroryan 4 in PD9 in Kabul city.
A magnetic IED had been placed on the Toyota Land Cruiser the deputy mayor had been traveling in.
Two of the deputy governor’s bodyguards were also wounded in the attack.
“This act of terrorists is a war crime and against humanity,” Arian said.
Latest News
Ghani raises concerns over spike in violence with Nancy Pelosi
(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)
President Ashraf Ghani spoke via a video link with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, and a number of US House members on Monday night and discussed Washington’s continued support for Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets issued by the Afghan Presidential Palace on Tuesday, ARG said Ghani expressed concerns over the escalation of violence and the need for an immediate ceasefire.
Ghani and Pelosi also discussed the peace talks and the next steps regarding the peace process as well as women’s rights in Afghanistan.
Also connected via video link was Roya Rahmani, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States.
Ghani’s concerns around the spike in violence comes amid a definite increase in targeted assassinations and attempted assassinations.
Soon after ARG posted about the Ghani-Pelosi meeting, yet another targeted assassination was carried out against a public figure – this time Kabul’s deputy governor Mahbubullah Muheebi and his assistant, who were killed in an IED explosion in the capital on Tuesday morning.
Latest News3 hours ago
Ghor’s deputy provincial head killed in magnetic IED explosion
Latest News6 hours ago
Kabul Deputy Governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
Latest News6 hours ago
Ghani raises concerns over spike in violence with Nancy Pelosi
Latest News6 hours ago
Senior Republicans accept Joe Biden as president-elect
Latest News6 hours ago
Policeman gunned down by assailants in Kabul
Featured3 weeks ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Featured3 weeks ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
Opinion4 weeks ago
OPINION: The awful truth about growing up in Afghanistan
Featured3 weeks ago
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show6 days ago
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban steadfast over Afghanistan being an Islamic Emirate
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acclaimed Afghan novelist laid to rest in Kabul
-
Business4 days ago
Daikundi woman starts up aloe vera farm
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU condemns violence in Afghanistan, Urges Permanent ceasefire
-
Latest News2 days ago
Turkey pledges $15 million in military aid for ANDSF
-
Latest News3 days ago
At least one person killed in rocket attack on Kabul city
-
Latest News2 days ago
MP’s driver and bodyguard killed in botched assassination attempt