Senior Presidential Guard Commander Injured in Bomb Blast Dies

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2019)

A senior Afghan presidential guard died of injuries that he suffered in an explosion in the capital Kabul city.

Abdul Ghafar Ahmadzai, the commander of President Ashraf Ghani’s house guards, was wounded in a roadside bomb blast in PD16 of Kabul city on Thursday.

He died in a hospital on Wednesday and will be buried today.

Meanwhile, President Ghani also attended his funeral ceremony.

The Taliban militant group claimed in a statement on Wednesday that an attack carried out by their fighters on last Thursday, in which Ahmadzai was wounded.