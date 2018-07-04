Senior Pakistani Taliban Commander Reportedly Killed in Kunar

(Last Updated On: July 04, 2018 11:08 am)

A top leader of the Pakistani Taliban, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has reportedly been killed in a US drone strike in eastern Kunar province.

Reports suggest that a senior Pakistani Taliban leader Omar Rehman, known as Ustad Fateh, was scheduled to visit the house of a TTP leader Ahmad Swati, when the US drone fired two missiles on the building at 10am.

The Pakistani Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

Spokesman for outlawed TTP Muhammad Khorasani did not reply to a query when asked if the pilotless aircraft had hit Fateh, a former TTP commander in Swat and close confidant of Maulvi Fazalullah, who was killed in a drone strike in Kunar on June 13.

This comes as the Pakistani Taliban supreme leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed in a similar airstrike conducted in Kunar province last month.