World
Senior officials to lead Russia-US security talks in Geneva
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead security talks in Geneva on January 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, amid rising tensions over Ukraine.
Russia is then set to hold talks with NATO in Brussels on January 12, before a broader meeting including Russia, the United States and other European countries on January 13, which Russia’s foreign ministry said would take place in Vienna, Reuters reported.
Russia has alarmed Western countries by massing tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine in the past two months. Moscow denies planning to attack Ukraine and says it has the right to move its troops on its own soil as it sees fit.
Moscow, worried by what it says is the West’s re-arming of Ukraine, has said it wants legally-binding guarantees from the NATO military alliance over its eastern expansion and weapons deployment.
“During the talks we will seek firm legal guarantees of Russia’s security from the US side, namely that NATO will not move eastwards and that weapons systems threatening Russia will not be deployed near our borders,” Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson, told a briefing on Thursday.
The January 13 talks will involve the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the United States and its NATO allies, as well as Russia, Ukraine and other ex-Soviet states.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to hold a phone call at 2030 GMT on Thursday.
World
Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen economic and security ties.
The meeting, their second since Abbas hosted Gantz in August in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, was held late on Tuesday at Gantz’s home in Israel, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported, a first such trip for Abbas in more than a decade.
Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said the two discussed the “importance of creating a political horizon,” for the solution of the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.
“We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence – for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians,” Gantz said on Twitter.
Their talks mark the highest-level public meetings between Abbas and an Israeli minister since Israel’s new government was formed in June.
But few see prospects for a resumption of peace talks with Israel’s coalition government headed by hawkish Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who opposes Palestinian statehood.
The Palestinians seek an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with a capital in east Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war.
The Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognized internationally and in 2005 pulled out of Gaza, which is now controlled by Islamist armed group Hamas.
Hamas, which has fought several wars with Israel, condemned the Abbas-Gantz talks.
World
Gunman kills four in Denver shooting spree before he is killed by police
A lone gunman shot dead four people and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday during a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at various locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said.
The rampage began around 5 p.m. when the gunman, who has not been publicly identified, shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news briefing.
The suspect then fled in a car and fatally shot a man in east Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood, before opening fire again in a west Denver community where no one was hit, Reuters reported.
According to Pazen, the suspect twice exchanged gunfire from his vehicle with Denver officers pursuing him, disabling a police cruiser.
From there, the gunman drove into the neighboring city of Lakewood, where he shot and killed a fourth person inside an unspecified business, according to Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero.
The gunman fled from Lakewood police when they attempted to pull him over and engaged in a running gun battle with officers before fleeing on foot and entering a hotel, where he shot and wounded a clerk, Romero said.
He then shot at police officers again, wounding one of them, before police shot him dead, Romero told reporters.
The conditions of the wounded officer and civilians were not immediately known, Romero said.
World
Venezuela’s president to visit Iran ‘very soon’
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalize new agreements on cooperation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid U.S. sanctions.
Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year, Reuters reported.
Maduro’s government has received vital equipment for its oil industry from Iran, which in return has received crude and other primary resources from the South American country.
Iran has been crucial for Venezuela’s rising oil production in 2021.
“I am going to Teheran very soon, for a visit that President (Ebrahim) Raisi offered me, so that we meet in person, to hold conversations and sign new agreements … and speed up processes of cooperation,” Maduro said during an interview with satellite news broadcaster Al Mayadeen in Spanish, which was later broadcast on Venezuelan state television.
Maduro said he has had two telephone conversations with Iran’s president, adding that they have agreed to work on new plans, without providing details. He also did not give a date for the visit but described the two countries as “fighters.”
In 2022, Venezuela will also look to reactivate means of cooperation with Arab countries, Maduro added, saying that “they love us in the Arab world, I know that Arab governments and peoples love Venezuela.”
The tightening of U.S. sanctions since 2019 has affected Venezuela’s ability to sell crude and import fuel, which has exacerbated gasoline shortages across the country, Reuters reported.
Ghani tells BBC his biggest mistake was trusting foreign partners
Bayat Foundation rolls out aid to hundreds of at-risk families in Uruzgan
Senior officials to lead Russia-US security talks in Geneva
Blinken appoints special envoy for Afghan women and girl’s rights
Afghan and Pakistan officials negotiate double taxation agreement
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Saar: Concerns rise in Afghanistan’s northern neighboring countries over border security
Tahawol: Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan politics discussed
Zerbena: Exports of Afghanistan products discussed
Zerbena: Challenges in Afghanistan transport sector discussed
Tahawol: US commission begins assessment of war in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes more food aid to vulnerable residents of Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Second consignment of radar system arrives in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report
-
World3 days ago
Venezuela’s president to visit Iran ‘very soon’
-
Business4 days ago
IEA collects more than 1.5 billion AFN from telecom tax
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign import power extension agreement
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA once again calls for good relations with international community