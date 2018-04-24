Senior Jamiat Commander Killed in Faryab Blast

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2018 7:41 pm)

Ghulam Farooq Qata, a former commander of Hezb-e-Jamiat Islami Afghanistan, has been killed in a roadside bomb blast in northwestern Faryab province, an official said Tuesday.

Provincial Police spokesman Abdul Karim Yourish told Ariana News that last night Taliban militants attacked over Shirinak village in Almar district of the province.

He added that following the attack commander Qata, who was a local uprising commander, fought against the insurgents for hours until the insurgents escaped from the area.

According to the police official, the vehicle of commander Qata hit a roadside bomb while he was returning back home.

Police said as a result the uprising commander and two of his men were killed while three of his bodyguards were wounded in the incident.