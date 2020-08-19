Senior Education Ministry official killed in IED explosion

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Education has confirmed one of its senior officials, Dr Abdulbaqi Amin, was killed early Wednesday in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul.

Amin had been the head of the ministry’s scientific council and a prominent figure in education circles.

Security sources said two explosions occurred early Wednesday in the city after IEDs attached to two separate vehicles were detonated.

The first explosion happened at 7am in PD12 and the second at 8.20am in PD5.

Wednesday’s explosions are two of a string of such incidents in the past few weeks and comes just a day after a rocket attack was launched on the capital.

In Tuesday’s attack, at least 14 rockets were fired off from two vehicles in different parts of the city, causing major damage to houses and vehicles. However, most were aimed at the diplomatic zone and the area around the Presidential Palace.

Officials said Wednesday that three people had died in the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s IED explosions but Daesh claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s rocket attack.