Senior Afghan Security Officials, U.S. Commander Visit Paktia

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2019)

Top Afghan security officials and commander of the Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Millar visited Paktia province on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Afghan officials and the Resolute Support commander traveled to Paktia to review the security situation of the province.

According to the statement, Acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid, Acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi, Chief of National Directorate of Security (NDS) Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai and Gen. Scott Miller, the Resolute Support Commander held meetings with the provincial governor and security leaders of Paktia and discussed the security situation of the province.

Meanwhile, Miller reiterated Resolute Supports Missions’ commitment to supporting Afghan security forces.