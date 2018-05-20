Senators Urge Gov’t to Cancel Security Agreement with the U.S.

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2018 3:48 pm)

A number of Afghan senators on Sunday urged the government to cancel the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with the United States, insisting that the deal has not been proved effective to ensure stability and prevent outside influences.

Since launching their spring offensive so-called “Al-Khandaq Operation”, the Taliban have increase scale of attacks across war-torn Afghanistan. The insurgent group has recently seized several districts in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Faryab and Ghazni provinces, following the new war season.

Criticizing the U.S. over failure to cooperate and ‘act timely’ against the militants’ attacks, mainly in the provincial capital of western Farah province that left scores killed and injured recently; the senators urged the government to cancel Kabul-Washington security deal which was signed the day after President Ashraf Ghani was inaugurated.

“The government is not capable of ensuring security. They [the Taliban] have attacked Farah [City], Where was America? When [the security forces] were running away. It should have targeted them [the Taliban] by airstrikes. The agreement with America should be canceled,” said Senator Zalmai Zabuli.

“The foreigners shouldn’t be just watchful of the situation in Afghanistan. If they can’t help, they should leave Afghanistan. What is the advantage of having their presence in the country,” said Senator Mohammad Hanif Hanafi.

The chairman of the Senate House (Meshrano Jirga), meanwhile, said that the security officials should make clear the implementation of the security agreement with the U.S. and that thereafter, a decision should be taken over the issue.

“The security officials should be asked to give clarification on the agreement with the U.S. and NATO. Which parts have been not addressed [yet], if there are challenges it should be revealed so based on that we could make a decision,” said Fazl Hadi Muslimyar.

The members of Meshrano Jirga stressed that if the international community does not prevent the influence of neighboring countries and implement the commitment being made towards Afghanistan, it will be difficult to maintain stability in the country.