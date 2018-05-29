Senators Reiterate Call for Cancellation of Security Agreement with U.S.

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2018 2:55 pm)

Senators on Tuesday reiterated the call for cancelation of Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with the United States, insisting that the U.S. has not been committed to stability and national interests of Afghanistan.

The members of Meshrano Jirga or Upper House stressed that the insecurities and casualties of Afghan security forces have been increased in the country and that if the U.S. was not honestly implementing the commitments made toward Afghanistan, the Kabul-Washington security agreement should be canceled.

“The people of Afghanistan want decisive action from the United States in addressing the current [security] situation in the country,” said Senator Zalmai Zabuli. “If they are not paying heed in this regard, the security agreement should be canceled because they are seeking their own interests and ignoring Afghanistan’s national interests.”

Kabul-Washington security deal was signed the day after the National Unity Government led by President Ashraf Ghani came into power.

“The security agreement with the United States should come into reconsideration because the U.S. has not acted based on this accord. The issue is harmful to the country and deteriorating the security situation,” said Senator Qais Wakil.

Their remarks came as the house summoned the security officials today over the issue, but they did not attend the session.

“Election, security situation and the bilateral agreement with the United States were the issues as the security officials were summoned for,” said Mohammad Alam Ezadyar, first deputy speaker of the Senate House. “According to the constitution, their absence is under objection and criticism of the Senate House.”

The senators warned of deteriorating security in Afghanistan if the international community does not implement the commitments made for stability of the country.