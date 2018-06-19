Senators Reacted to Restart of Taliban Fighting After Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2018 3:36 pm)

A number of Afghan Senators at the Upper House of the Parliament have harshly reacted to the resume of fighting by the Taliban militants after a three-day ceasefire.

“The Taliban group ignored people’s demands that seek peace. They do not believe in any of Islamic and humanitarian principles,” Senator Abdullah Qarleq said.

On the final day of the three-day ceasefire, the Taliban announced they would resume fighting, despite President Ghani’s announcement that the government was extending its own ceasefire with the group by 10 days.

“Their supporters do not want peace in Afghanistan. They have their comfortable lives outside the country. The Taliban should understand this issue and stop fighting,” Senator Muhammad Hassan Hootak asserted.

In the meantime, the first deputy speaker of Senate, Muhammad Alam Izadyar emphasized that the government must take serious measures against Taliban’s attacks.

“Unfortunately, we witnessed the killing of people by the Taliban group, despite the Afghan people have welcomed the ceasefire with the group. The government and people should be decisive in their decision makings against this group,” Izadyar added.

Senators stressed that providing the security of people is a serious need and the responsibility of government which must not be ignored; otherwise, the terrorist groups would kill more civilians for the interest of foreign countries.

President Ghani on June 5 announced an unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban until June 20, coinciding with the end of Ramadan.

On June 9, the Taliban announced that their fighters would stop attacking Afghan security forces for the three days of Eid for the first time in the nearly 17-year conflict.