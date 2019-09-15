Senators React to Hekmatyar’s Comments About Security Forces

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)

Members of the Upper House of Parliament reacted on Sunday against recent remarks of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami and a presidential candidate.

Recently, Mr. Hekmatyar said the Afghan security forces are not going to the battlefields with a holy motivation and that they are joining the lines of the forces due to economic constraints and poverty.

Anarkali Honaryar, an Afghan senator representing Sikh community in Afghanistan said that she was not expecting such remarks from Mr. Hekmatyar.

“As a citizen I was disappointed after hearing such remarks against security forces,” Ms. Honaryar said.

Hekmatyar has also said that he is not considering Ahmad Shah Massoud and King Amanullah Khan as heroes.

Mohammad Alam Izadyar, another senator representing Panjshir province said that Jihadi leaders should not hurt people’s feelings.

Rahmatullah Achekzai, a senator representing Kandahar province criticized Hekmatyar and said that he is loyal to Pakistan that sparked a reaction from Ghairat Bahair, a member of Hezb-e-Islami in the House.

Meanwhile, Fazel Hadi Muslimyar the Senate Speaker called on all members of the House to avoid making comments in favor or against any presidential candidate.

Hekmatyar’s comments come as thousands of Afghan security forces have paid the ultimate sacrifice during the last 18 years in the fight against terrorism.