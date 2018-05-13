Senators React to Declaration Issued by Indonesia Ulema Conference

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2018 3:53 pm)

Afghan Senators at the Upper House of Parliament have reacted to the declaration issued by religious scholars in Indonesia’s summit that denounced terrorist attacks, saying the war in Afghanistan should has been announced illegitimate in the declaration.

A trilateral meeting of the religious scholars of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia issued an edict Friday saying that violent extremism and terrorism, including suicide attacks, are against Islamic principles.

“Only suicide attacks denounced in Indonesia’s summit. We demand the government to call on those countries that have the authority to give fatwa and urge them to announce the war in Afghanistan is illegitimate,” Senator Zalmay Zabuli said.

In the meantime, Senators declared that Pakistan’s ISI prevented religious scholars to give an edict for the war in Afghanistan.

“For the first time, Pakistani religious scholars wanted to announce war in Afghanistan is illegitimate. But ISI prevented them to issue a declaration about the war in Afghanistan,” Senate Nadir Balouch asserted.

The chairman of Senate, Fazlul Hadi Muslimyar also emphasized that Pakistan has always been an obstacle for Afghanistan’s peace and it never was honest in practical action with Afghanistan.

“The summit in Indonesia was an achievement. However, Pakistan should show its commitments in action and do not play its past games again,” Muslimyar added.

Afghan Senators stressed that people concern over the current situation and the government’s performance and the International Community must take practical measures if it wants to end the war in the country.