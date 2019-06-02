Senators Denounce Taliban’s Eid Message, Calling for Offensive

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2019)

Referring to the Taliban’s leader Eid message, Afghan senators on Sunday said that the Taliban insurgent group is not committed for peace because the group is emphasizing on the continuation of war and violence.

Speaking at the general session of the House, senate member Muhiuddin Munsef said that Taliban’s Eid message revealed that the group is not ready for peace so the government should launch a major military offensive against them.

Senators argued that the Taliban was supposed to announce a ceasefire during Eid days if they respected the people of Afghanistan, adding that participants of Moscow don’t represent all the people of Afghanistan.

The Senate Speaker Fazel Hadi Muslimyar said that if the Taliban is an independent group why they refused to accept the people’s call for a ceasefire.

He called on the insurgent group to sit with the Afghan government instead of holding direct talks with the United States.

This comes a day after the Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, in a message on the occasion of Eid, said that their insurgency will continue until they achieve their objective.

He accused the Afghan government for trying to sabotage the ongoing dialogue between prominent Afghan politicians and the insurgent group.

In addition, he invited Washington to remain a sincere partner in the negotiation process.

However, there was no sign of agreeing on a ceasefire or opening direct talks with the Afghan government on his message.