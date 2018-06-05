Senators Criticize Taliban for Calling Clerics Gathering ‘American-Ordered Process’

(Last Updated On: June 05, 2018 2:07 pm)

Members of the lower house of parliament on Tuesday harshly reacted against the Taliban insurgent group for calling the religious scholars gathering at Kabul “an American-ordered process”.

“When the Taliban claims that the Ulama gathering was held based on the American’s orders, I’m asking them that for whose order are you fighting? Are you independent?,” Najiba Hussaini a member of the Senate House said. “No, you are not independent.”

“I was an organizer of the historic gathering. No Jew or Christian has ordered me. It was my Islamic responsibility to raise my voice. In fact, Jews and Christians are ordering them,” said Abdullah Qarluq another member of the Senate House.

Nearly, three thousand Afghan religious scholars from across the country issued a fatwa, a religious ruling, on Monday, saying the ongoing war and suicide bombings in Afghanistan are “illegitimate” and against the Islamic directives.

The religious scholars said that war in its all types is forbidden according to Sharia and Islamic law in a country with a majority of Muslims.

The Taliban group in a statement called the clerics conference as an “American-ordered process” while President Ashraf Ghani in a message welcomed the fatwa.