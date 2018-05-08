Senators Criticize Security Officials’ Action Plans Against Oppositions

(Last Updated On: May 08, 2018 3:16 pm)

A number of Senators at the Upper House of Parliament have criticized security officials for not having practical plans to reduce insecurities, saying the armed oppositions have taken the war’s initiative.

They declared that the civilian casualties had a sharp increase compared to the last year and President must take a decisive decision for the security of people.

“The security sectors admit to have shortcomings. The war’s initiative is in hands of the enemies and we are just defending. Why authorities do not tell the truth?” Senator Nader Baluch said.

The first deputy speaker of Senate, Muhammad Alam Izadyar noted, “Fifty percent of people under the poverty line is an alert. People have no choice except seeking asylum or joining the enemies. The government is responsible to address these problems.”

In the meantime, the chairman of Senate, Fazlul Hadi Muslimyar called for preparing a scheme to identify and punish those who act against the national interests.

“When a school comes under attack in Dasht-e Archi, all Pakistani scholars show reaction. But where are they? When many people killed in a mosque in Khost? The traitors and servants should be identified and punished,” Muslimyar added.

Afghan Senators stressed that people must support security forces and stand against foreign conspiracies.