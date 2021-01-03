Latest News
Senators call on govt to take all necessary steps to safeguard journalists
Senators in the Meshrano Jirga, the Upper House of Parliament, said Sunday government needs to step in and take constructive steps to safeguard the lives of journalists.
They said the spate of targeted killings of journalists in the past few months is shocking and government needs to clarify its stance.
Some senators stated that the attacks on journalists is an attack on freedom of expression and the voice of the people, and this great achievement should not be sacrificed.
“The continuation of targeted killings, especially of journalists, has caused serious concern among the people, and the government should take all possible measures to prevent the killing of journalists, and if the Taliban is not involved in these cases, the government need to find clues as to who assassinated the journalists,” said Meshrano Jirga Speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar.
“Regarding the terrorists, I must say that the press is the fourth pillar of the system. They [journalists] are trying to provide awareness to the people, and the enemies are trying to target them, and the government must take serious measures to ensure the security of journalists.” said Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, another senator.
“The killing of journalists and the country’s elite is shocking, and the government must take a stand to protect the lives of journalists, and the perpetrators of the murders of journalists must be punished and it must be determined who are behind these assassinations,” said Mohammad Hanif Hanafi, another senate member.
“The Meshrano Jirga is in support of journalists and calls on the government to create a course of action for the safety of journalists to ensure their security, and we will issue a statement in support of journalists.” Muslimyar added.
This comes after five journalists have been killed in the past two months alone – each in a separate attack.
So far no group has claimed responsibility.
However, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Sunday that its forces foiled an assassination attempt against a Khost journalist.
According to the NDS, the Haqqani network, in collusion with other terrorist groups, is seeking to target media activists and recently hired two people to assassinate a TV reporter in Khost. However they were arrested by security forces before executing their plan.
Govt says US forces spared from attacks, but Afghans paying the price
The deputy spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that the reason why the US has not suffered casualties among its forces in the past 10 months is because the foreign forces are no longer fighting in Afghanistan.
Reacting to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s earlier statement about the Taliban not targeting American soldiers in Afghanistan in the past year, Meenapal said this was not because of the US-Taliban deal as Pompeo stated but because the US was no longer actively involved in the war on the ground.
Meenapal said the casualties are being sustained by the Afghan security forces and that the Taliban is now at war with the Afghan people and with the country’s own security forces.
On Sunday morning Pompeo put the lack of casualties among US troops down to the Taliban adhering to the Doha deal signed in February.
In a series of tweets Pompeo said: “Our mission in Afghanistan is to eliminate Al-Qaeda and threats to the American homeland. Don’t need 10s of 1,000s of U.S. troops on the ground to do that. We have partners: brave Afghans, NATO forces. We also have the ability to project power from afar”.
He said no US servicemen had been killed in Afghanistan in almost a year, and Afghans are finally discussing peace and reconciliation among themselves.
“Logged a lot of air miles to Qatar and Afghanistan and back for talks,” he said.
Meshrano Jirga head Fazl Hadi Muslimyar meanwhile noted his dismay at the high levels of violence being meted out by insurgents against the Afghan people.
Sarcastically he said: “I want to congratulate the Taliban that no Americans have been killed in the past year, but dozens of Afghan soldiers have been killed.”
The Taliban has not commented on government’s reaction to Pompeo’s remarks.
This comes just two days ahead of the resumption of intra-Afghan peace talks in the Qatari capital, Doha.
It also comes amid a serious spike in targeted attacks and attempted assassinations of public figures including journalists, civil society activists and government employees.
However, no group has yet to take responsibility for all these attacks.
Meanwhile, in response to Pompeo’s comments, the Taliban said in a series of tweets Sunday that no attacks against US forces since the Doha deal shows that the Islamic Emirate is fulfilling its obligations as a committed entity.
The Islamic Emirate wants the hoped for peace agreement to be implemented in the same way, the group tweeted.
“We will fulfill the same obligations when we reach an agreement with the internal” actors, the group stated.
Five killed in explosion targeting Kapisa Ulema head
At least five people were killed and nine wounded in an explosion in Kapisa province on Sunday afternoon, a local official confirmed.
Kapisa police confirmed the incident, adding that an IED had been placed in Mirwais Karimi, provincial Ulema council head’s vehicle.
Police said at least nine people including Karimi were wounded in the blast.
Karimi had been returning to the province from Kabul at the time of the explosion, Mohammad Husain Sanjani, head of the Kapisa provincial council confirmed.
He said the incident occurred in Sayyad market in Kapisa province.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Pakistan scraps 200,000 illegal IDs held by Afghan refugees
Pakistan has cancelled about 200,000 national identity cards fraudulently obtained by Afghanistan refugees.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister said: “We have data of 1.5 million Afghan refugees having legal status and about 800,000 Afghans living in the country illegally.”
The computerised national identity cards (CNICs) fraudulently obtained by Afghan nationals have been cancelled, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday.
Talking to reporters at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office at Rehmanabad, he said these cards had been issued to Afghan nationals on the basis of fake documents, including fraudulent birth certificates.
Dawn News reported that Ahmed also said the online visa facility had been provided to citizens of 192 countries and 200,000 applications had been received for online visas in a single day.
