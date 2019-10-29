Senate Urges for Immediate Announcement of Election Result

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2019)

A number of Afghan senators on Tuesday called on the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to announce the election result as soon as possible.

Senators also called on frontrunner candidates to avoid taking this national process toward a political deadlock.

Abdul Latif Nahzatyar, a member of senate said postponement of election results will pave the way for interference.

Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, another member of the senate said recent developments in the commission including seal breaking has raised concerns.

“Unfortunately, the Independent Election Commission violated the timeline for preliminary and final result of elections. It was a violation by the commission despite of millions of dollars being spent on biometric system,” said Anarkali Honaryar, a member of Hindu and Sikh communities in the Upper House of Parliament.

Mohammad Alam Izadyar, Deputy Speaker of the House emphasized on transparency in elections.

Despite of Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghan presidential election was held on September 28 across the country.

The Independent Election Commission has failed to announce the preliminary result of elections so far.

The preliminary result was scheduled to be announced on October 19 but it didn’t happened due to technical problems with vote transferring.

This week, IEC officially announced November 14 as the new date for preliminary results.