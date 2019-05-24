Senate Speaker’s Adviser Arrested on Charges of Supporting Terrorists

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2019)

The Afghan Police forces have arrested Haji Dilawar, an adviser to Senate Speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, on charges of supporting terrorist groups in capital Kabul, Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement.

Dilawar was arrested during an operation conducted by the Afghan counter-terrorism forces in Kabul city of Thursday, the statement said.

According to the statement, security forces also seized some fake documents, fake number plates, illegal weapons, 700 thousand Pakistani rupees, an armored vehicle as well as Pakistani ID cards.

It comes as criminal activities have tremendously increased in Kabul city where a criminal incident is being reported almost every day.

Last year, the Afghan security forces stopped Haji Dilwar’s car at a checkpoint in Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province and removed black films from his car, a day after that the soldier who was involved in removal of tinted windows along with other soldiers was killed in a blast, Nusrat Rahimi a spokesman for MoI said.

The MoI’s findings show that Haji Dilawar had coordinated the attack, Rahimi added.