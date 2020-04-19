Senate session to review security sees absence of security officials

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2020)

Afghanistan Senate held an emergency session to review the security challenges in the country, but the security officials didn’t participate in making the Coronavirus outbreak an excuse.

After a month, Afghanistan Senate convened an emergency session to address the increasing security challenges and growing causality rates. Security officials were supposed to join in and shed light upon the situation.

The security officials, however, didn’t attend the session reporting they feared the Coronavirus – provoking anger from the senate.

Mohammad Alam Ezidyar, first deputy of the senate said, “Any reason for not attending the session is unjustifiable and the absence of the security officials indicates their negligence against people, the representatives, and the law.”

“It was the president’s order for the security officials to attended the session and to explain the insurgent activities happened lately in the country, but their absence shows skipping over the law and disrespect to the senate,” Faisal Sami, deputy secretary to the senate said.

He added, “They bring up COVID-19 as their excuse while quarantine is not for security bodies and they have to work for the people.”

In the meantime, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, chair of the senate emphasizes that the senate has always worked closely with the government administrations but officials have continuously neglected us. It is not acceptable anymore.”