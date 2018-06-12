Senate House Calls for ‘Permanent Ceasefire’ with Taliban

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2018 3:20 pm)

A number of Afghan senators on Tuesday called for permanent ceasefire with the Taliban, as part of the efforts to make way for peace with the militant group.

Following the government’s a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban beginning June 12, the senators said that the engaged parties should address the demands of the people to pave the ground for peace.

“We support the president’s ceasefire announcement, a door has been opened for Afghanistan promising for peace and permanent ceasefire,” said Senator Taiba Zahidi.

“The armed oppositions should accept and preserve ceasefire so that it could be sustained for long time and leading into lasting peace in the country,” said Senator Mohammad Hanif Hanafi.

The chairman of Senate House or Meshrano Jirga, Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, meanwhile, asked the security forces to increase their efforts for defending the country and eliminate insurgent groups.

“We want the security forces to be committed to the government’s decision and support the ceasefire. But stand firm against the other groups including Daesh and take steps for their elimination and defending theirselves and people,” he said.

The members of Meshrango Jirga stressed that people want nothing but peace and security, adding that the involved parties should prove that they are going to address the problems of people.