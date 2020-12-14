Sport
Selection process for national bowling team underway in Kabul
Latest News
Third leg of women’s cycling tour wraps up in Qargha
The third stage of the women’s cycling tour, the Malalai Cup, was held in Kabul on Sunday with Yulduz Hashimi taking first place.
Close on Hashimi’s heels was Zahra Rezaee in second place and Rehana Mohammadi in third.
The cyclists left from the National Olympic Committee compound in Kabul and crossed the finish line in Qargha, the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee said.
According to the committee, cyclists from Kabul, Ghazni, Bamiyan, and Faryab provinces took part in the race.
Afghanistan Cycling Federation officials said this event was aimed at developing the sport in the country.
Sport
ICC chairman welcomes Afghan female cricket team formation
International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barkley, met with Afghanistan’s cricket board (ACB) chairman and discussed the Afghan cricket situation, ACB said in a statement on Friday.
During the meeting, Barkley welcomed the formation of the Afghan female national cricket team.
Meanwhile, at the meeting ACB chairman Yusefzai called on the ICC chairman to provide equal financial assistance to Afghanistan as to other permanent members.
The ICC chairman also welcomed the recent efforts for transparency in the ACB and the progress.
Barkley added that the ICC is committed to any kind of cooperation with ACB.
The Afghan women’s cricket team, which was officially relaunched last month, is scheduled to have their first overseas training camp later this month, likely in a Gulf country.
The aim of this is to prepare them for their first international match early next year, Reuters reported.
This comes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently reformed the women’s squad, and awarded contracts to 25 players following trials at the Kabul Stadium.
While Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team has enjoyed a series of successes over the past few years, the national women’s team was quietly disbanded just a few years after it was formed in 2010, amid fears over safety.
Sport
Afghan women’s cricket team set to start training this month
The Afghan women’s cricket team, which was officially relaunched last month, is scheduled to have their first overseas training camp later this month, likely in a Gulf country.
The aim of this is to prepare them for their first international match early next year, Reuters reported.
This comes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently reformed the women’s squad, and awarded contracts to 25 players following trials at the Kabul Stadium.
While Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team has enjoyed a series of successes over the past few years, the national women’s team was quietly disbanded just a few years after it was formed in 2010, amid fears over safety.
The women’s team, which is set to soon start training under an international coach, still face plenty of hurdles in a country where many men are deeply uncomfortable with the idea of their sisters and daughters competing in public, Reuters reported.
Even within the ACB, not everyone thinks a women’s team is a good idea, players and officials told the Reuters.
Security is a major concern, with foreign forces due to leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, Reuters stated.
The Taliban, which banned girls from being educated when they ruled Afghanistan, now control wide areas of the country and there has been an uptick in attacks on prominent women.
No direct threats against the cricketers have been made, but officials at the ACB said recent attacks including a deadly assault last month on the Kabul University campus had raised fears.
Announcing the formation of the squad last month, the ACB stressed it was “adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values” and would hold its first training camp in an Islamic country.
Chairman Farhan Yusefzai told Reuters he was aware of opposition on the board to setting up a women’s team, but insisted he would not be deterred.
“Many Muslim countries have their national women’s teams,” he said, citing Pakistan, Kuwait and Oman.
“Here in Afghanistan, we have the national football team, volleyball teams, swimming team, so why not cricket,” he said, crediting the women players with “overwhelming” talent and enthusiasm for the game.
Court hears Mullah Mansour used fake identities to buy insurance and properties
Ghani calls for talks to be held in Afghanistan and not at ‘luxury Doha hotels’
Selection process for national bowling team underway in Kabul
Lemon production on the rise in Nangarhar
Ghani discusses security and border control plans at NSC meeting
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Imran Khan accuses India of sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
OPINION: The awful truth about growing up in Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Outcry grows as another journalist slain in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Expert foresees shift in US policy on Afghanistan under Biden
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana News presenter, Fardin Amini lost life in a suicide attempt
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan peace talks teams share demands that differ vastly
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Iran usher in new trade chapter after railway link inaugurated
-
Latest News5 days ago
NATO urges warring sides to build on peace process momentum
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban steadfast over Afghanistan being an Islamic Emirate
-
Latest News3 days ago
Acclaimed Afghan novelist laid to rest in Kabul