Selection process for national bowling team underway in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

 on
Last Updated On: December 14, 2020
The selection process for the Afghan National Bowling Team started in Kabul on Monday with the support of the National Olympic Committee.
 
Twelve women and 12 men, from central, northern and western zones of the country, will compete for three days in a bid to secure spots in the team. 
 
The Bowling Federation was established in 2018 under the National Olympic Committee and, in the same year, two national teams represented Afghanistan for the first time at the World Championships.
 
The two were ranked 33rd in the competition, which was attended by 52 countries. The national bowling team then competed in the Kuwait Asian Games with two female and three male bowlers taking part. 
 
Since the establishment of the Bowling Federation, several tournaments have been held across the country.
 
Bowling Federation officials say young people are increasingly interested in the sport, and they have plans to promote the sport in the country.
 
Currently, more than 100 athletes bowl professionally in three areas of the country, and competitions are held each year to select players for the national team.
Latest News

Third leg of women’s cycling tour wraps up in Qargha

Ariana News

Published

1 day ago

on

December 13, 2020

By

Last Updated On: December 13, 2020

The third stage of the women’s cycling tour, the Malalai Cup, was held in Kabul on Sunday with Yulduz Hashimi taking first place.
Close on Hashimi’s heels was Zahra Rezaee in second place and Rehana Mohammadi in third.


The cyclists left from the National Olympic Committee compound in Kabul and crossed the finish line in Qargha, the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee said.
According to the committee, cyclists from Kabul, Ghazni, Bamiyan, and Faryab provinces took part in the race.

Afghanistan Cycling Federation officials said this event was aimed at developing the sport in the country.

Sport

ICC chairman welcomes Afghan female cricket team formation

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Last Updated On: December 11, 2020

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barkley, met with Afghanistan’s cricket board (ACB) chairman and discussed the Afghan cricket situation, ACB said in a statement on Friday.

During the meeting, Barkley welcomed the formation of the Afghan female national cricket team.

Meanwhile, at the meeting ACB chairman Yusefzai called on the ICC chairman to provide equal financial assistance to Afghanistan as to other permanent members.

The ICC chairman also welcomed the recent efforts for transparency in the ACB and the progress.

Barkley added that the ICC is committed to any kind of cooperation with ACB.

The Afghan women’s cricket team, which was officially relaunched last month, is scheduled to have their first overseas training camp later this month, likely in a Gulf country.

The aim of this is to prepare them for their first international match early next year, Reuters reported.

This comes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently reformed the women’s squad, and awarded contracts to 25 players following trials at the Kabul Stadium.

While Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team has enjoyed a series of successes over the past few years, the national women’s team was quietly disbanded just a few years after it was formed in 2010, amid fears over safety.

Sport

Afghan women’s cricket team set to start training this month

Ariana News

Published

6 days ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Last Updated On: December 8, 2020

The women’s team, which is set to soon start training under an international coach, still face plenty of hurdles in a country where many men are deeply uncomfortable with the idea of their sisters and daughters competing in public, Reuters reported.

Even within the ACB, not everyone thinks a women’s team is a good idea, players and officials told the Reuters.

Security is a major concern, with foreign forces due to leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, Reuters stated.

The Taliban, which banned girls from being educated when they ruled Afghanistan, now control wide areas of the country and there has been an uptick in attacks on prominent women.

No direct threats against the cricketers have been made, but officials at the ACB said recent attacks including a deadly assault last month on the Kabul University campus had raised fears.

Announcing the formation of the squad last month, the ACB stressed it was “adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values” and would hold its first training camp in an Islamic country.

Chairman Farhan Yusefzai told Reuters he was aware of opposition on the board to setting up a women’s team, but insisted he would not be deterred.

“Many Muslim countries have their national women’s teams,” he said, citing Pakistan, Kuwait and Oman.

“Here in Afghanistan, we have the national football team, volleyball teams, swimming team, so why not cricket,” he said, crediting the women players with “overwhelming” talent and enthusiasm for the game.

