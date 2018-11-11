Security Institutions Must Act against Illegal Political Parties: Justice Ministry

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2018)

The Ministry of Justice says there are about 72 registered political parties in Afghanistan and the rest of them are operating illegally in the country.

Aman Rizayat, a Spokesman of the Ministry of Justice said that they will refer a list of registered political parties to the security intuitions, adding that thereafter, the relevant institutions should act against those which are not in the list.

One of the political parties which still operates despite being unregistered at the Ministry of Justice is Hezb-e-Islami led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

“The Justice Ministry is responsible to control and oversee the activities of these unregistered political parties,” said Wahidullah Farzayee, a Kabul based Afghan lawyer.

Azizullah Rafi, head of the Afghanistan Civil Society Forum, meanwhile, said that those theoretical and ideological parties which have been formed in the country as a result of the cold war, have no efficiency with their old agenda now. He said these parties should come up with new plans and agenda for the people of Afghanistan.