Security forces thwart Taliban attack, kill 36 in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2021)

Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said President Ashraf Ghani has violated 80 percent of the constitution during his presidency.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Zakhilwal stated: “The President himself has violated the constitution at different stages.”

Zakhilwal said that so many opportunities have been missed and now the Afghan government must compromise with the Taliban in order to secure peace.

He also stated that the Taliban could run in Afghan elections. “Why should we have to reject it (participation of the Taliban in elections), we have logic…when it is about Afghanistan’s sustainability and durable peace it is defensible.”

Referring to an interim government that a number of Afghan politicians are calling for, Zakhilwal said that some of these figures are pursuing their own interests.

Zakhilwal said the Afghan peace process is a US initiative that has caused concern for Ghani.

He said the ceasefire over Eid in 2018 was a deal between the US and the Taliban not the outcome of Ghani’s efforts.

“The president is worried about this imposition. The president says another person can hand over the power to an interim government and that is why he is so worried,” Zakhilwal said.

He also called on negotiating sides to reach an agreement as soon as possible and the warring parties to stop the bloodshed.