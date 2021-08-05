Latest News
Security forces thwart multiple Taliban attacks on Herat city
Herat officials said Thursday morning that the security forces in the province notched up a major achievement by repelling the Taliban overnight after the militants launched seven attacks across four areas of the city during the night.
This comes after battles in the city of Herat entered their 9th day on Thursday.
Herat Governor Abdul Sabur Qani said the Taliban launched group attacks in seven parts of PD2, PD3, PD10 and PD11 in Herat city overnight, but were beaten back by security forces, who were supported by public uprising forces.
He added that three security personnel, including Wahid Ahmad Kohistani, the commander of Herat’s PD10 police district, were killed in the Taliban attacks.
Sources meanwhile said that a public uprising commander was also killed in the battle.
No civilian casualties have been reported so far.
Qani meanwhile said that security forces were backed up by the air force which carried out airstrikes against Taliban militants as they tried to enter the city.
He said more than 100 Taliban militants were killed and dozens more were wounded in the airstrikes.
The Taliban meanwhile confirmed they had killed PD10’s police chief, Wahid Ahmad Kohistani.
HELMAND
In the latest developments in Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand, security forces have launched a major operation to drive out the Taliban from the city.
Launched on Wednesday night, troops chanted Allahu Akbar (God is Great) as they went to battle.
According to the army’s 215 Maiwand Corps, operations will continue until “the last terrorist in the city has been suppressed”.
LAGHMAN
A spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said Afghan forces reclaimed Badakh district of Laghman province from the Taliban on Thursday morning.
Soldiers from the Afghan Special Forces have posted pictures of themselves on social media standing in the district center waving the Afghan national flag.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Latest News
Ghani meets with Iran’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
President Ashraf Ghani met with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President-elect of Iran, in Tehran early Thursday, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement.
The meeting was also attended by Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and a number of other high-ranking Afghan government officials.
During the meeting, both sides discussed the expansion of cooperation and relations between the two countries.
The President-elect of Iran stressed the continued support for the Government of Afghanistan and the efforts for a regional consensus for peace.
He also expressed his support for the people of Afghanistan to preserve the republic and its past achievements.
“We support a system in which the rights of all Afghan citizens, including minorities, are protected, and our neighbors, especially Afghanistan, have a high position in our foreign policy,” Raisi said.
In turn, Ghani thanked Iran for its assistance and cooperation in various fields and stressed the need for joint economic cooperation and the expansion of relations between the two countries.
Latest News
Uruzgan governor claims poet and writer killed by Taliban
Abdullah Atefi, a poet and historian from Uruzgan province, was killed Wednesday night, allegedly by the Taliban.
According to Mohammad Omar Shirzad, governor of Uruzgan, Atefi was dragged out of his house in Chora district before being killed.
“In any area under Taliban control, the Taliban kill, torture, or threaten scholars, tribal elders, civil society activists, writers, poets, and even women,” said Shirzad.
Meanwhile, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh condemned the incident in a tweet and said “the Afghan brain is under attack; Taliban want a wasteland.”
“Atefi was “taken out of his home in Chora district of Uruzgan by the ISI backed Talibs and shot dead on the spot. His crime – knowing economics and knowing history,” Saleh tweeted.
The Taliban has meanwhile denied involvement in the murder of Atefi.
“The murder of writer and poet Abdullah Atefi in Chora district of Uruzgan province has nothing to do with the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate (Taliban),” the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.
He said Atefi had been an impartial writer and poet.
This comes a well-known local comedian, Nazar Mohammad, who was known as Khasha Zwan, was gunned down last month, by the Taliban, in Kandahar.
According to sources, Khasha Zwan was assaulted by the militants before being killed.
He was allegedly dragged out of his house, with his hands tied behind his back and his body dumped in the Dand district of Kandahar.
Taliban later claimed responsibility adding that Khasha Zwan was not a comedian but he was fighting against them.
Latest News
Kang district in Nimroz province falls to the Taliban
Gul Ahmad Noorzad, a Nimroz MP, confirmed Thursday morning that the Kang district of the province fell to the Taliban overnight.
Noorzad said about 30 security personnel were killed, wounded or taken hostage by the Taliban.
He said the local administration and security officials knew about the attack but failed to take proactive steps to get reinforcements into the area.
The Taliban launched their attack at 2am Thursday morning and the district fell within two hours, he said.
Kang district is located 17 km north of Zaranj city, the capital of Nimroz province.
Noorzad said this development threatens the security of the provincial capital.
Afghan security officials have not yet commented but the Taliban has confirmed that they captured the district.
Ghani meets with Iran’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
Hardline cleric Raisi to be sworn in as Iran’s president
Morning News Show Part 2: Clashes between Taliban and ANDSF discussed
Security forces thwart multiple Taliban attacks on Herat city
Uruzgan governor claims poet and writer killed by Taliban
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
Morning News Show Part 2: Clashes between Taliban and ANDSF discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: President Ghani’s warning to Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Drop in trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Response: Exclusive interview with David Martinon, French Ambassador to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Three-day exhibition of handicrafts and domestic products held in Kabul
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
-
Latest News3 days ago
US and UK accuse Taliban of possible war crimes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kandahar Airport cancels flights after rocket attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU envoy says aid will be cut if Taliban seize power militarily
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. to begin new Afghan refugee program
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban have become more cruel and have no wish for peace: Ghani
-
Business4 days ago
Cash-strapped government puts new projects on hold
-
Latest News4 days ago
NDS claims journalists arrested in Kandahar for ‘collaborating’ with Taliban