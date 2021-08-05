Security forces thwart multiple Taliban attacks on Herat city

(Last Updated On: August 5, 2021)

Herat officials said Thursday morning that the security forces in the province notched up a major achievement by repelling the Taliban overnight after the militants launched seven attacks across four areas of the city during the night.

This comes after battles in the city of Herat entered their 9th day on Thursday.

Herat Governor Abdul Sabur Qani said the Taliban launched group attacks in seven parts of PD2, PD3, PD10 and PD11 in Herat city overnight, but were beaten back by security forces, who were supported by public uprising forces.

He added that three security personnel, including Wahid Ahmad Kohistani, the commander of Herat’s PD10 police district, were killed in the Taliban attacks.

Sources meanwhile said that a public uprising commander was also killed in the battle.

No civilian casualties have been reported so far.

Qani meanwhile said that security forces were backed up by the air force which carried out airstrikes against Taliban militants as they tried to enter the city.

He said more than 100 Taliban militants were killed and dozens more were wounded in the airstrikes.

The Taliban meanwhile confirmed they had killed PD10’s police chief, Wahid Ahmad Kohistani.

HELMAND

In the latest developments in Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand, security forces have launched a major operation to drive out the Taliban from the city.

Launched on Wednesday night, troops chanted Allahu Akbar (God is Great) as they went to battle.

According to the army’s 215 Maiwand Corps, operations will continue until “the last terrorist in the city has been suppressed”.

LAGHMAN

A spokesman for the Laghman governor, Asadullah Dawlatzai, said Afghan forces reclaimed Badakh district of Laghman province from the Taliban on Thursday morning.

Soldiers from the Afghan Special Forces have posted pictures of themselves on social media standing in the district center waving the Afghan national flag.

The Taliban has not yet commented.